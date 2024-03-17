Which new Samsung Galaxy to choose between Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15, Galaxy A25, Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55

Do you want a Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone but are hesitating between the Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15, Galaxy A25, Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55? Here are their key technical specifications to help you see more clearly.

In terms of design, the Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G share a minimal and refined approach, with slight differences in the organization of the photo sensor at the back. The Galaxy A05s and A15 offer a quiet array of 5G sensors, mostly placed on the back cover. The A25 5G and A35 5G models maintain this simplicity while introducing diverse finishes and colors. The Galaxy A55 5G, on the other hand, is distinguished by a glass back and a slight domed effect on the buttons, which add a touch of elegance. Smartphone profiles are either flat or slightly rounded, with a color palette ranging from classic black to lime (lemon yellow), midnight blue and lilac.













Regarding the dimensions, these smartphones have slight differences in height, width and thickness, but generally remain in the same range, which makes the choice less critical. The Galaxy A05s is the tallest (168mm) while the Galaxy A55 5G is the heaviest (213 grams), indicating a trend towards more substantial devices in recent models. In contrast, the Galaxy A15 5G, despite being the lightest, doesn’t sacrifice features or performance.





All these models share the same battery capacity, all equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, promising good battery life. The supported charging power is the same for all devices (25 watts) without the possibility of wireless charging.













Which is the most powerful and which screen is the best?





Under the hood, each smartphone is powered by a different processor, offering a range of different performances. The Galaxy A05s is the least powerful with its Snapdragon 680, followed by the A15 5G and its MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Soc. The Galaxy A25 5G and A35 5G, equipped with Exynos 1280 and 1380 respectively, offer a significant improvement. The Galaxy A55 5G is equipped with the Exynos 1480, crowning this power hierarchy. RAM capacity and internal storage also increase with model number, offering expandable storage options via microSD for each.













Screen analysis reveals significant differences in terms of display quality. The A15 5G, A25 5G, A35 5G and A55 5G models all benefit from AMOLED screens, known for their deep blacks and vivid colors, while the A05s stands out with an LCD screen. Screen sizes vary slightly, but all offer a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. The more advanced models, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G increase the peak brightness with its maximum brightness of 1000 cd/m² and its HDR10+ certification. The latter also benefits from significantly stronger screen protection than the others.













What configuration and what connectivity for photos?





In terms of photography, the image quality produced by these Samsung phones here is mainly modulated by the number of megapixels, optical stabilization (present on more high-end models) and image processing capabilities driven by the processor. The Galaxy A55 5G, with its 50-megapixel main sensor (like the Galaxy A35 5G) and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, as well as its 32-megapixel selfie sensor, offers the best in terms of versatility and image quality. A35 is matched by 5G and A25 5G. The Galaxy A05s and A15 5G, though capable, lag behind.









Finally, connectivity and additional features such as Wi-Fi 6, NFC technology, the absence of a jack on the new models and IP67 waterproof certification for the A35 5G and A55 5G, enrich the ecosystem of each smartphone. The placement of the fingerprint reader location varies, with a trend towards under-screen integration for a better user experience in high-end models when it is placed on the sleep button for the Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25.









