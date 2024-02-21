Directed for the future of the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon fans are in a panic, Nightingale runs on this portable console, but... here's today's JV recap

On February 20, 2024, the JV editorial team brings you a summary of all the day’s news related to video games and the video gaming industry. Here’s today’s JV recap!

Yes, Nightingale can run on the steam deck…but not really

Starting today, players around the world were able to step into the brand new sandbox via Steam and the Epic Games Store. called a game Nightingale and offers, among other things, a mix of adventure and survival, alone or with others, where you face a whole host of enemies in a first-person view.. As players experience Early Access, one question is on their minds: Can it be played from a Steam deck? So, technically yes, but it’s not that simple. Valve’s portable console is indeed capable of playing the game but the title is not yet optimized for use with controllers, meaning that Certain actions can only be performed with the keyboard and mouse… Don’t panic though, the developers are currently working on the official Steam Deck version and hope players will provide as much feedback as possible to improve the experience in general as well as on Steam Deck.

Pokemon Presents has been announced, but fakes on social networks are already making fans cringe

Today, there wasn’t just one Nintendo Switch announcement: in fact, there were two! One of them is none other Pokemon Presents Official. We naturally expected this revelation as it is an annual format held by The Pokemon Company to celebrate the anniversary of the little pocket monster franchise. At this time, The company will meet us on February 27 at 3pm for a broadcast that brings us “exciting” news about Pokemon.. Like every year, fans have hopes above all else. That being said, what they are hoping for, from the bottom of their hearts and judging by the messages posted on social networks, is that the images currently circulating about a remake of this Pokemon Black And white With a chibi aesthetic Sparkling Diamond And Sparkling Pearl Really wrong because the result, once again, sends shivers down their spines. We still have to wait a week, but the first rumors are already making fans shiver.

The fate of the Nintendo Switch will be revealed tomorrow: it’s Nintendo Direct time

The other big news surrounding the Nintendo Switch – if not the biggest of the two – is that the Japanese firm is rolling out the red carpet for titles that will be released by June 2024. Time for the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. As the name of the event suggests, Nintendo will mainly talk to us about titles published and developed by their partners. Note that the event is imminent as it is scheduled to start on February 21, 2024 at 3pm on Nintendo’s YouTube channels and channels.. For the moment, there are no guarantees on the content of the event but some rumors in the corridors are multiplying surprise appearances and signs of returns that are, to say the least, unexpected. In any case, the year 2024 will start tomorrow in full as Nintendo finally follows in the footsteps of Sony and Microsoft and promises us. 25 minute announcements that will punctuate the coming months.

2024, a big year for role-playing games: Another highly anticipated J-RPG joins the list

It’s only February and, given the many releases past and future, we tell ourselves that The year 2024 will be the best year for J-RPG fans. It is true that the calendar already seems very rich, which does not prevent others from wanting to be included at any cost, such as the new opus of the Ys franchise, called. Ys X: The Nordics. Currently, Eastern players already have the privilege of finding him and going through the entire adventure, but what about Western players? No need to pull out the tissues: The company NIS America had more exciting news than to tell us. means Ys X: The Nordics Will apparently make its way to our regions… but we’ll have to be patient as launch and localization aren’t planned before next fall. On PS5, PS4, Switch and PC, which will give players plenty of time to get going with the release early in the year!

The PS6 and the replacement for the Xbox series aren’t here yet, but they’re already worrying

Current-generation consoles, such as the PS5 and Xbox series, barely had time to celebrate their third birthday last November when Concerns are already emerging about their future. More recently, it was Sony’s current COO, Hiroki Totoki, who reinforced this observation by citing the difficulty of maintaining profits. At the same time, Kepler sheds light on the issues raised by the leaker manufacturers and explains that the next generation of consoles may not be beneficial to consumers. According to the information available to him, The PS6 and consoles that will succeed the Xbox series may be either less efficient or more expensive for gamers. For more information, we refer you Our article on the subjectPublished this morning.