SteelSeries Rival 5 – RGB Backlit Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse for Gamers with 9 Programmable Buttons on Amazon Promo

Equipped with 9 programmable buttons, the Steel Series Rival 5 ambidextrous wired gaming mouse targeting right- or left-handed gamers is currently on sale at Amazon.

Wired gaming mousethere Steel Series Rivals 5 Stay out for it 9 programmable buttons including 5 quick action side buttonsWhich is especially interesting for gaining performance in games.

Developed with the help of PixartIt depends on a 18,000 dpi optical sensor For the speed of 400fps and an acceleration of up to 40 g.

It offers:

Tilt Tracking to eliminate unwanted tracking during angle drops, tilt impacts and fast movements

their Golden switches Designed to provide minimal support 80 million clicks is certified IP54 for Resist water and dust.

The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse connects to a laptop or desktop PC USB by a Soft microfiber mesh cable 2 meters.

she has 10 customizable RGB backlight zones which can be synchronized by SteelSeries Engine software.

unclearSteelSeries Rival 5 can be used by both left hand Just by on the right hand.

Compatible with Windows, Linux, macOS and Xbox, it weighs 85 grams and measurements 128.8 x 58.2-62.9 x 26.7-42.1 mm.

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is currently on sale on Amazon for less than 45 euros.