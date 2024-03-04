The incredible charity stream makes Dockybird cry

DocBird managed to raise six-figures during a charity stream in which the popular VTuber broke the record for the most successful charity drive in VTuber history.

After the controversial termination of Nijisanji, a VTuber agency sharing confidential content with other members, Dockybird refocused its focus on content creation.

She has already achieved incredible success by crossing countless milestones, with her current subscriber count of 650,000. This impressive figure was achieved less than a month after resuming her streaming career on February 7.

To capitalize on its success in the best possible way, Dockybird organized a charity stream that managed to raise a record amount for a good cause.

Dockybird raised $252,524 in support of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation and Mental Health Support. This amount is a record, as it is the highest amount ever raised during a VTuber charity stream.

Stunned by this feat, Dockybird posted on Dragon for their generosity.

The record-breaking charity drive was split into several segments, including an auction held on Tiltify, where a single sheet of paper sold for $4,450. Other top earners included a custom PC in Doki’s colors for $6,600, a one-on-one private gaming session with Doki for $8,200, and a chance to pick the next official outfit for a fee of $9,600.

The main reason why fans continued to donate was to achieve the goal, with Dokibird making different promises when different goals were reached. These include cover duets with U-San and Dtto, a karaoke stream in March, and even an ASMR stream thanks to her manager Mr. Man.

Previously, the record for most successful VTuber charity drive was held by Hololive Productions’ Amelia Watson, who raised $235,000 for Best Friends Animal Society in June 2021. This equally impressive flow held that record until Dockybird surpassed it by a fraction.