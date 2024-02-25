60 million customers recommend against this cheap Android TV box – Tuxboard

Do you have a TV box at home? Attention! Some models present major safety concerns according to 60 million consumers.

60 million consumers have shared a shocking study on this topic TV box. The media condemns some cheap boxes that pose numerous risks to your security. Quickly find models you definitely shouldn’t buy! We tell you everything from A to Z.

Is the TV box safe?

Nowadays, it is possible to enjoy many services on television. In fact, most televisions offer WIFI connection To access the web and streaming services on the big screen.

Many choose homes Connected TV. However, this option still represents a small budget. This is why some brands have decided to develop TV boxes to convert all televisions.

A TV box is a small box that plugs into a conventional television. This allows you to add a connected interface on any screen.

This option has many advantages. Indeed, this is a very affordable tip for enjoying YouTube or Netflix on TV.

There are very affordable TV boxes in the market. It is rarely possible to find some 15 euros. Enough to save big and avoid investing in a connected TV.

However, a question arises. Are these cheap boxes really safe? Not so sure! 60 million consumers have just shared a shocking study about its very trendy accessories.

60 million alarms go off

You might not know, but using a TV box can come with many dangers. Indeed, some boxes present serious security concerns.

Worse still, some are even equipped with chips that can cause you a lot of trouble. In any case, 60 million consumers say this in its latest issue.

Experts warn against certain models of TV boxes. According to him, more than 200 Android boxes are sold with viruses integrated into their systems. Incredible right?

This malware is installed out of the factory and cannot be removed. This technology allows you to add unwanted advertisements to your television.

Hackers can also use Software To take over your internet connection. Then they use it to commit fraudulent actions or defraud you. And it can cost you a lot of money.

60 million customers condemn 7 models TV boxes to avoid at all costs to protect your connection. These are very cheap models that are a hit on the web.

Never buy the following cases: T95, T95Z, T95MAX, X88, Q9, X12PLUS and MXQ Pro 5G. Indeed, the latter is loaded with malicious software.

How to protect yourself?

There are many techniques to protect yourself from software. First of all, experts advise you to choose quality brands.

For a few dozen euros more, you can invest in a 100% reliable TV box. There is also a site that lists trusted Android partners. Enough to see more clearly in all the boxes available on the web.

60 million consumers recommend the brand Grundig, Hisense, Nvidia, Xiaomi There is no risk. If in doubt, you can also do a little trick to check that your box is not corrupted.

This is the Play Protect certificate that can be found on your box’s Play Store. You can find it in the dedicated section by clicking on your profile icon. If you see a green check mark, it means your box does not present any risk.

60 million customers – Box TV