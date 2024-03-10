Which is the best Xiaomi smartphone based on your budget?

Among the best smartphones from Xiaomi brand, we have selected Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 13 Pro, POCO F5 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13.





Best Xiaomi smartphone under €1000: Xiaomi 14





Xiaomi 14 combines performance, photography and technological innovation, making it a very interesting option for demanding users. At the heart of its performance is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12 GB of RAM, which ensures a smooth and fast user experience for all kinds of applications and games. Storage capacity is generous with options of 256GB or 512GB, although it is not expandable via microSD card. The battery capacity is 4610 mAh, which supports an impressive 90 Watts fast charging, 50 Watts wireless charging and also offers the ever-convenient 10 Watts reverse charging.

On the photography side, Xiaomi shines with 14 triple rear camera modules, each equipped with a 50 megapixel sensor: an optically stabilized main, ultra wide-angle and telephoto lenses also optically stabilized for an optical zoom of 3.2x. Leica’s Photo Optimization promises exceptional image quality. A 32-megapixel selfie sensor completes the package, allowing for high-quality capture on the front.













The 6.36-inch AMOLED screen, with a definition of 1200×2670 pixels, a peak brightness of 3000 cd/m², HDR compatibility with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and supported by touch sampling, offers a remarkable visual experience. rate of 240 Hz. Screen protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which offers durability and resistance.

Xiaomi 14 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E with the possibility of upgrading to version 7, NFC technology and Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring complete and modern connectivity. Despite the absence of a jack socket, the smartphone is equipped with the benefits of an infrared transmitter, stereo speakers and IP68 waterproof certification, which makes it resistant to water and dust.





Best Xiaomi smartphone under €800: Xiaomi 13 Pro





The Xiaomi 13 Pro is an advanced smartphone that offers an exceptional combination of power, advanced photographic capabilities and a high-quality display. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12 GB RAM, this phone ensures fast and efficient performance for multitasking and demanding games. Its 256 GB storage capacity, though not expandable, is sufficient for most users. Battery life is another strong point of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with a 4820 mAh battery that supports 120 watts of ultra-fast charging, 50 watts of wireless charging and 10 watts of reverse charging, offering great flexibility in everyday use.

Photographically, the Xiaomi 13 Pro excels with its triple camera module of 50 megapixels each: an optically stabilized main, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lens also stabilized for an optical zoom of 3.2x, all optimized by Leica for exceptional imaging. has come Quality The 32-megapixel selfie sensor promises high-quality self-portraits.













The 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a definition of 1440×3200 pixels offers an immersive visual experience enhanced by a peak brightness of 1900 cd/m², HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compatibility, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a sa24Hm touch rate coring rate, peak brightness of 1900 cd/m². Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection technology ensures durability and scratch resistance.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 13 Pro supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC technology and Bluetooth 5.2. It is equipped with a jack socket, which is increasingly rare and appreciated by traditional music lovers, as well as an infrared transmitter. The under-display fingerprint reader includes a unique heart rate reading functionality, which provides added value in terms of health tracking. Stereo speakers, IP68 waterproof certification and elegant black color design complete the profile of Xiaomi 13 Pro, making it a high-end smartphone.





The best Xiaomi smartphone under €500: POCO F5 Pro





POCO F5 Pro is identified as a mid-range smartphone with high-end specifications, designed to offer a robust and versatile user experience. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which promises exceptional performance for demanding games and applications. Virtually expandable 8GB or 12GB RAM options ensure seamless multitasking, while the 256GB internal storage, while non-expandable, offers enough space for apps, photos and more videos.

A 5160 mAh battery, supporting 67 watts fast charging and 30 watts wireless charging, ensures solid battery life and flexible charging options. However, the reverse charging function is not available. On the photography front, the POCO F5 Pro is equipped with a triple camera module with a 64-megapixel optically stabilized main sensor, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, allowing for a wide variety of shots. . The 16-megapixel selfie sensor also delivers good performance for self-portraits and video calls.













The 6.67-inch AMOLED display offers a high resolution of 1440×3200 pixels and a peak brightness of 1400 cd/m², supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for the best picture quality. A 120Hz refresh rate and exceptional 360Hz touch sampling rate ensure a smooth and responsive user experience, while Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology protects against scratches and impacts.

In terms of connectivity, the POCO F5 Pro supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2, offering a wide range of connection options. It also has a jack and an infrared transmitter, a handy inclusion for users who want to use their phone as a universal remote control. It has IP53 certification and plastic chassis.

Available in black or white, the POCO F5 Pro offers a sleek design that will appeal to those looking for a high-performance smartphone with a strong visual presence. With its under-screen fingerprint reader location and stereo speakers, it combines security, audio quality and aesthetics with excellent value for money.





Best Xiaomi smartphone under €300: Redmi Note 13 Pro





Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is positioned as a high-performance mid-range smartphone, thanks to its impressive technical specifications and careful design. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, which offers excellent performance for gaming and demanding applications. 8 or 12 GB RAM and 256 or 512 GB storage options ensure good fluidity of use and plenty of space for all your data.

The battery capacity is interesting at 5100 mAh, which supports 67 watts of fast charging, allowing for fast and efficient charging, although the device does not have wireless or reverse charging capabilities. The strong point of this smartphone lies in its 200 megapixel optically stabilized main camera, which promises photos of exceptional quality with great precision of details. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, offering versatility for all types of photography. The 16-megapixel selfie sensor also ensures good self-portraits.













The display is also a major strong point, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen offering a resolution of 1220×2712 pixels, a maximum brightness of 1800 cd/m² and HDR compatibility with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate ensure smooth and responsive user experience. Screen protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the strongest protective glasses on the market.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2 in addition to offering a 5G, jack and infrared transmitter. It supports two SIM cards and is compatible with eSIM, which offers great flexibility.

The design is elegant, with a flat profile and a photo sensor integrated into the back plate that matches the color of the device, which is available in black, purple and blue. The IP54 waterproof certification provides protection against dust and splashes, making this phone suitable for everyday use in various conditions.





Best Xiaomi smartphone under €200: Redmi Note 13





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 has a balanced set of features that position it as a solid choice in the mid-range smartphone segment. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor, which provides reliable performance for daily tasks and entertainment. With options of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD, it meets the storage and multitasking needs of many users.

One of its most notable features is the 108-megapixel main camera sensor, which promises high-quality photos with great detail. This sensor is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, which offers flexibility in shooting. The 16-megapixel selfie sensor ensures good self-portraits and video calls.

The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, with a definition of 1080×2400 pixels and a maximum brightness of 1800 cd/m², offers an interesting visual experience, enhanced by HDR10 compatibility for dynamic and rich content. 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate ensure smooth and responsive navigation.













Redmi Note 13 has a 5000 mAh battery, which supports 33 Watt fast charging for efficient charging without wireless or reverse charging. The presence of a jack is a plus for users who prefer traditional headphones. In addition, the device offers NFC technology, Bluetooth 5.1, and thanks to its infrared transmitter, can serve as a universal remote control, like other mobiles of the brand.

The IP54 waterproof certification gives a certain resistance to water splashes but nothing more. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 technology protects it from scratches. Finally, available in black, blue and green, it has an elegant design that will appeal to a wide audience.





