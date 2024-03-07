Technology

Here’s the successor to the device that’s been the No. 1 seller on Amazon for a long time, and it’s even more efficient despite its lower price.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro is a complete device, both robust and powerful, which is currently offered at a huge discount on Amazon! For less than €240 to benefit from a smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and an AMOLED screen? We say yes!

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro It is a smartphone that has great qualities and especially components that mostly flirt with the high end. It must be said that today, it is increasingly difficult to settle for truly low-end features, as these will not be suitable for most of the uses that have become common with smartphones. Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has understood this well, and that’s why we have a device equipped with the device right. 8 GB of RAMa AMOLED screen No 5000 mAh battery And an excellent photo sensor, when offered Only €235 on Amazon !




Technical sheet of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G


  • screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz

  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G99-Ultra

  • Ram: 8 GB expandable RAM

  • Collection: 256 GB internal storage

  • Rear camera : Triple photo sensor 200+8+2 megapixels

  • Front Camera: 16 megapixel front sensor

  • Battery: 5000mAh


Xiaomi’s device has it all Banger ! Yes, in addition to offering ultra-optimized components to provide a no experience streaming Or Gaming In the best of circumstances, it has the luxury to offer 67W fast charging And with an ultra-fluid screen 120HzAll this is powered by a very efficient chip from MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra.




Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro, power at a low price!


Available only for Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 235 € at the moment, a nice drop in price compared to the €319 that Xiaomi offers us directly on its site. go through Amazon There are many benefits including free shipping.


