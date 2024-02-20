Forget rice, here’s what to do according to Apple

Does soaking the phone in rice help? According to Apple this should be avoided.

If your smartphone has fallen into water, you are probably wondering how to react. The truth is there is no silver bullet. Most high-end smartphones have some degree of water resistance, thanks to their IPXX certification. That said, this defense does not mean voluntarily drowning them. Let’s say it’s a safety feature, just in case. In fact, this resistance is a bit like insurance: it’s good to have it, but it’s better not to use it.

Apple’s advice

An oft-mentioned tip for protecting a wet electronic device is to put it in a bag of rice. The idea here is to avoid charging or turning it on immediately after the event. We have all heard or read about the bag of rice trick. Except, no. Even Apple advises against doing this. In an update to their support page, they explain what to do if your smartphone displays a moisture warning. And spoiler: rice is not on the list.

As Apple explains, heating your smartphone with a hairdryer or immersing it in a bag of rice is dangerous. Heat can destroy your phone from the inside, and rice can leave some dirt that has no place there. BBC Science Focus even did a study on this: rice helps drying a bit, but it can also do more harm than good.

What to do? Apple says to gently tap your iPhone to squeeze out as much water as possible, then let it air dry for half an hour. It is less radical than a bag of rice. and in particular, Don’t even think about charging it when it’s wet. Corrosion is your charging port’s worst enemy. If you really need to, try wireless charging, but only if you have no other option.

In any case, this is always good advice to take.