The new Mercedes-AMG G63 is still just as crazy!

Mercedes talking about a new generation is enough to make you laugh. Aesthetically, the “new” G-Class is Almost identical to its predecessor! On the AMG version we spotted in the preview, only three vertical slats in the front bumper’s air intakes, as well as some styles of rims, might alert you. For the rest, it’s white hat and white hat, unless you look at options with the Off-Road Pack, Performance Pack or even the Carbon Pack. But there is nothing dramatic about this status quo, especially in the eyes of the clients who created it. Utility design was born in 1979 At the position of timeless. And if the famous “clunk” characteristic of the G remains every time you close the door, know that the button handles are now compatible with the hands-free key!

A similar battle in the cabin where the changes are more technical than anything else. last Infotainment updated, 360° camera which allows you to see “through the hood” by copying on the central screen what is happening between the front wheels to move peacefully off the road, New Burmester sound system Which now supports Dolby Atmos for increased spatialization… In short, equipment, but the rectilinear dashboard and grab handle remain in front of the front passenger.

An updated steering wheel and infotainment system are the main interior new features of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G63. © Mercedes

Redesigned engine range, but still a V8!

With many AMG E Performance models ditching their larger engines in favor of 4-cylinder plug-in hybrids, we feared the worst. But no: The G 63 retains its 4.0 biturbo V8! The engine base is the same as before so we still find out 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque. On the other hand, it gets micro-hybridization, which brings 20 hp but more than 200 Nm. Additional on an ad hoc basis. Enough for 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds (or even 4.3 with the Performance Pack) and a top speed of 220 km/h (240 km/h optional).

The Mercedes-AMG G 63’s 4.0 twin-turbo V8 develops 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque, not counting electric boost. © Mercedes

Impressive, but the big news in the engine range is found more in the G 500. Unlike the previous generation which shared the same V8 as the AMG in a deflated version, The new 500 uses a 449 hp turbocharged 6-cylinder, Also micro-hybridized. Other markets are entitled to the G 450 d diesel (367 hp + micro hybridization), but the latter will not be offered for sale in France. about An electric version has already been confirmed by MercedesWe’ll have to wait a little longer before we find out.

The Mercedes G500 is distinguished from the AMG by its rims, the absence of visible exhaust on the sides and a slightly different front bumper. © Mercedes

New suspension

The privilege of the AMG top version, a New optional AMG Active Ride Control suspension is given in the list. The latter uses the same principle as the Mercedes SL and AMG GT Coupe and allows you to do without an anti-roll bar. The four shock absorbers are linked together in an H shape by a hydraulic circuit which is responsible for changing the oil pressure in each shock absorber in real time. When cornering, the oil pressure in the external shock absorber increases significantly to prevent the car from swaying, thus acting as an anti-roll bar. And do without the latter, supposedly on paper, to provide better comfort in a straight line when the road is bumpy. We can’t wait to see the results, because if the results on the SL and AMG GT are good, the response of the system should be consistent with the very tall G-Class (1.97 meters, 4.87 meters long and 1.98). meters wide) but heavier: 2,640 kg was announced !

The optional AMG Active Ride Control suspension has increased shock absorbers on the off-road package. © Mercedes

Orders for the new thermal Mercedes G-Class are set to begin in the spring, with arrivals at dealerships next summer. For the moment, Mercedes has yet to reveal prices for its 4×4, but the G 500 is unlikely to be offered for less than €140,000 or €150,000, while AMG has a good chance of happily flirting with €200,000.

All engines of the new Mercedes G-Class are electrified using micro-hybridization. © Mercedes

The Mercedes-AMG G63 barely changes in size: 4.87 meters long, 1.98 meters wide and 1.97 meters high. © Mercedes