Which fruit can you eat as much as you want without gaining a single kilo?

Here is a list of 10 fruits that you can enjoy guilt-free as they are low in calories and good for your health.

Apple

as well as 52 kcal per 100 grams, apples are a perfect choice to watch their weight. The high content of pectin, a soluble fiber, makes them Very filling.

Pineapple

as well as 50 calories Per 100 grams, pineapple is a fresh fruit to be enjoyed without moderation. Although its “fat-burning” properties have not been scientifically proven, it is an excellent choice. A balanced diet.

Oranges and clementines

Citrus fruits like oranges and clementines are also just high in calories 47 calories per 100 grams. They are rich in vitamin C Strengthens the immune system.

Amrit

as well as 44 calories Per 100 grams, nectarines are rich in water and fiber, which makes them a fruit satisfactory And perfect for summer days.

the walls

as well as 43 calories Per 100 grams, blackberry is a delicious option for fruit lovers. their Rich in antioxidants making it a valuable companion to health.

This pitch

Lighter than nectar, contains only peaches 39 calories per 100 grams. She is too Rich in carotene, vitamins and minerals.

This watermelon

as well as 34 calories Per 100 grams, watermelon is one fruit Hydrating and refreshing. Ideal for hot summer days.

The strawberry

as well as 33 calories Per 100 grams, strawberries are rich in antioxidants and known for their effects “Fat Burner”. They are delicious on their own or added to a smoothie or fruit salad.

The watermelon

as well as 30 calories Per 100 grams, watermelon is a perfect option for cooling during the summer months and for that Stay hydrated.

Lemon

With only being at the top of our list 29 calories Per 100 grams, lemons are not only low in calories, but also have detoxifying properties. it is Ideal for stimulating metabolism and promoting digestion.