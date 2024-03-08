Colon cleansing: benefits, how to do it?

A colon cleanse helps cleanse the gut and, as the gut is the first brain in naturopathy, it is also beneficial for detoxifying the mind.

summary

Intestinal cleansing has existed since ancient times: first chosen by doctors Hippocrates Already considered the colon and assumed that death came from this organ. There are several colon cleansing procedures that can be carried out either at home, or by a physician. It has since helped relieve abdominal and emotional stress The gut is connected to the psyche. “In naturopathy, we say that The gut is the first brain. There really is a balance between gut health and overall health.” Naturopath Diane Briol believes. And the benefits will be immediate: a feeling of lightness, better digestion, better “Empty” People who are often constipated. “That’s about it A form of detox of the body, and through it the mindfor a period of time 3 weeks“. There are many types of colon cleansing that can be done at home or with the help of a physician.

Colon cleansing is carried out at home using it Enema bulb and occasionally in cases of intestinal disorders. “They contain introductionsWarm water Garnished with sweet herbal tea or not Chamomile For example, through the rectum For reflex bowel evacuation when constipated hats“ They facilitate bowel movement. is ideal forAccompany these cleanses with a light diet and hypotoxic. The CoffeeThe Chocolate And sweets, gluten, protein Restricted in 12 hours which follows.

Yogic cleansing, another form of bowel cleansing from yoga

“This involves consuming salt water at a rate of 6 g/l and at the same time doing yoga movements to move the bowels and ensure that this water moves to expel the faeces.” The theory is to combine several cycles of salt water ingestion/yoga exercises. “This is a special purification which Yoga requires good proficiencyA complete awareness of one’s body which will thus be freed from stool and thoroughly washed”, she notes. Yogic purification should be accompanied and carried out by a physician Maximum 2 times in a year.

Principle of Colon Hydrotherapy

Colon hydrotherapy or “colon irrigation” may also be prescribed by a physician To cleanse the bowels. On the day before the session, a monodiet or even fasting is recommended. “Sessions conducted on a fasting patient include Enter water through the rectum. The physician will then massage the patient’s abdomen to advance this fluid, Remove old content, waste… which will then be emptied by the machine. The session ends when the colon is soft, empty and relaxed., she explains. This procedure is required 1 to 2 times a year. not more.

Contradictions to know

Although it may seem natural, colon cleansing is not without risk. It is contraindicated in people with colon problems (lesions, ulcers, cancer, etc.). Yogic cleansing is not recommended for people with hypertension due to the amount of salt in the body. A physician’s advice is essential when doing a colon cleanse.

Thanks to Diane Briol, naturopath in Lavaur (81).