Skyr, neither curd nor fromage blanc, why is this Icelandic dessert in France?

But why such a success for this feature? What does it have more or less than fromage blanc or traditional natural yogurt? And why does it cost so much more than other preparations?

Curd or cottage cheese: what is the skier?

Iceland’s dairy product, Skyr is neither really yogurt nor cottage cheese. Its composition (skimmed milk and lactic fermentation) is close to the first, but its thick texture is reminiscent of the second.

The secret of the Skyer lies in its long draining time, which allows all the whey, the liquid part that comes out at the end of the preparation, to be removed from the preparation. Coagulation of milk and which is composed of 94% water. To obtain the same amount of product, Skyr therefore requires more milk than yogurt or cottage cheese, but upon arrival, we obtain a product that is more concentrated in solids and protein. ©ines. Selected milk also makes possible a skimmed, fat-free product, unlike the semi-skimmed or whole milk that is used to prepare our normal dairy products.

In Iceland, skire has been consumed for centuries, as the whey recovered during draining was traditionally used as a drink or as a meat preserve. Even today it is an integral part of the local cuisine and culinary tradition. Its slightly tangy and sweet taste, with bitterness on the finish, allows it to be eaten just like our curds and white cheeses: plain, salty or sweet. ©, by adding fruits, honey, grains… It is often eaten as a dessert or snack, but can also be used in smoothies, sauces, dips, cakes…

Why this success?

Skyr is appreciated for its high protein content (approximately 10 grams of protein per 100 grams of product) and its low content of fat (0%) and sugar (only 3 grams of sugar per 100 grams), which makes it acceptable by choice. Nutritionists.

Skyr is “higher in protein than cottage cheese which is about 7.5% protein, than yogurt which is about 4-5%, but Petit-Suisse which is about 9-9.5% protein,” suggests Sophie Janvier, dietician, who specializes in this. Sees as one of the reasons for its success: the skier is “particularly attractive to athletes looking to build muscle”.

And brands aren’t wrong: high protein content is a much-touted marketing argument today. “Protein, in people’s imaginations, is very desirable: a lot of carbohydrates are sugar, they make you gain weight, make lipids, they’re fat, they make you gain weight. It’s wrong, it’s schematic, but a lot of people see it that way. is and says to himself “If I favor protein, I take care of my health”, explains Marie-Yves Laporte, professor of management science and management at the University of Paris-Saclay, specialist in behavior and food and health marketing.

“Skyre also comes at a time when there is a lot of talk about the need to reduce our meat consumption,” says the expert. “But, other than meat, where can you find protein? There are vegetables, but it is more complicated to cook immediately, there it is ready, it is easy. This responds exactly to the current demand, and this is the basis of marketing. »

But aside from almost the same protein, why not choose Petit-Suisse (Classic or 0%)? Because despite being healthy and tasty, Skyr is above all… Expensive: According to the UFC Que Choisir Association, the Icelandic product today sells for up to 9 euros per kilo for the Monoprix Gourmet and Siggias brands, which is 3 to 6 times more expensive. than low-fat fridge blanks.

According to Marie-Yves Laporte, the answer lies in a concept: storytelling, or the art of storytelling. “In people’s imagination, Skier will call up the exotic side, it comes from Iceland, there’s a whole image around it, northern lights, hot drinks, vikings… there can be this kind of fascinating story. Seen on other products, like Petit-Suisse , except it wasn’t done, so people turned to Skyr.”

The story of the product, but also the story of the person who buys it. “When people say “I’ve got a skier” or they bring it to the office on their lunch break, they arouse interest, people ask them what it is. This side of “what does it say about yourself” in usage? But there is. With Skyr, they have a much more interesting story to tell than Petit-Suisse, which is an older product that goes back to childhood, and which is underselling its peers.”

Is its price reasonable?

Trendy and good for your health, why not. But there remains a question: If, once its marketing envelope is emptied, Skyr is closer to a petit-suiss or yogurt texture, why is it worth it?

Skire is made of only two ingredients: skimmed milk and lactic fermentation, unlike cottage cheese, which, in addition, contains pressure.

Questioned by the UFC-Que Choisir Association about their high prices, many justify it with two arguments: on the one hand the disposal time of the product, longer than that of cheese white and curd, since it purifies almost all of its water, and On the other hand, by the amount of milk required for its production, more than other dairy products, to obtain a high protein content.