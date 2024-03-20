This simple tip to take 10,000 steps a day without realizing it

If we use every opportunity to be active, we will quickly achieve this goal.

While the 10,000 steps a day mark isn’t an official recommendation from the World Health Organization, getting enough walking throughout your day helps you stay healthy. “At least 4,000 steps per day are required for a significant effect, especially on the cardiovascular level. But really The more we walk, the better” Cardiologist and member of the French Federation of Cardiology (FFC) Dr. insisted Catherine Monper, whom we interviewed earlier. But getting enough walking every day isn’t always easy, especially when you work remotely or have an office job. Any active sequence is good to break a sedentary lifestyle. If we take every opportunity to be proactive and take a few extra steps, We quickly reach 10,000 steps. The first thing – and it’s within everyone’s reach – is to walk while you talk on the phone, whether it’s in the office, at home or on the go. “Whether mobile or landline, we’ve freed the phone from its wires, take advantage and don’t chain yourself to your chair, bed or armchair.” Dr. Eric Griese, a psychiatrist, advises the author of “Walking Therapy Against Stress” (ed. Eyrolles). We take about 100 steps every minute, so if we stay on the phone for 15 minutes, we will have taken 1,500 steps. In addition to this good tip, the following, just as simple, will make you. Walk without realizing it.

► Prefer stairs to escalators or elevators. “The CD makes you do it One step per stepAnd this move is more effective because it requires additional work to move your body in a vertical plane.“, he continues.

► In transportation, Instead of waiting motionless for your bus or train, walk back and forth to stops or platforms or stations. Likewise, consider getting off the bus one stop earlier and taking it one stop further.

► By car, park further away. “If you are in a parking lot, park your car as far away from a pedestrian exit or store entrance as possible. You will find a free place more easily and you will have the possibility to walk a few tens or hundreds of meters.“

► At work, Get into the habit of using a toilet far away from where you are. Use printers across the hall. The same goes for water fountains. Have standing meetings. Prefer traveling instead of calling or chatting with your colleagues.

► In supermarkets, Go from place to place haphazardly instead of going through the shelves logically.

► In front of TV: “The cardiologist advised his patients: Instead of keeping the remote control carefully within your reach (which, unfortunately, it was designed for), remember to always keep it away from you. This will force you to get up to change the channel. Even better: take a detour to pick it up.“

► At home, spread out your household chores Instead of cleaning from top to bottom all day, you spread out your physical effort: one day, you vacuum (with music to help you move more), the next, you do an ironing session (you stomp but that counts. ), on the next day, it is the turn of windows etc…

In general, remember that the most important thing is to move at least a little every day and to have a reflex to get up immediately when you have been sitting for too long.