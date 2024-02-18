Tips for having a great memory at 80
According to a study published in British Medical Journal, Memory and ability to reason and understand begin to decline from the age of 45. It is therefore a natural, progressive phenomenon that does not affect all individuals equally.
Physical and mental activity to maintain your memory
Indeed, some people over 80 are not affected by this cognitive decline – or very little – and still have very good memories. In an article published on the website of Northwestern Medicine (United States), Geriatrician Lee A. Lindquist explains his four habits… Integrate into your lifestyle to maintain a healthy brain!
Surprisingly, these people often have an active lifestyle. So Lee A. Lindquist recommends physical activity at least twice a week for good health and to limit the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.
Additionally, exercise helps maintain weight and thus reduces risks. Indeed, according to a study published in the journal Jama Neurology, Obesity is the most common risk factor in people with Alzheimer’s disease.
Another tip to preserve your memory: maintain regular mental activity. This includes, for example, reading, crafts, games, etc. It is also ideal for you to move on to unfamiliar subjects to continue learning.
Along the same lines, it is important to maintain an active social life, whether it is with your family or friends. “Although we can’t guarantee that you’ll never get Alzheimer’s disease if you have a strong social network, it’s an important part of the lifestyle decisions we can make — like diet and exercise — that will help you feel better and live longer. Can contribute to living.”, Lee A. Lindquist explains.
A balanced diet To preserve his memory
Finally, a gerontologist also observed that people over 80 who have good memories do not hesitate to treat themselves! She also notes that “People who drank moderately were 23% less likely to develop signs of Alzheimer’s disease or memory problems than those who did not drink alcohol.“
Apart from this, diet is also necessary. Lee A. Lindqvist advocates the MIND diet for the Mediterranean-DASH intervention for neurodegenerative delay. So it’s a question of favoring healthy, unprocessed foods (fish, fruits, vegetables, legumes) and reducing sodium intake, such as The dash diet.
Finally, the last piece of advice: stop smoking and limit alcohol. To stay in good health, Public Health France Remember that alcohol is a maximum of two glasses per day and not every other day.