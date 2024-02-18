Tips for having a great memory at 80

According to a study published in British Medical Journal, Memory and ability to reason and understand begin to decline from the age of 45. It is therefore a natural, progressive phenomenon that does not affect all individuals equally.

Physical and mental activity to maintain your memory



Indeed, some people over 80 are not affected by this cognitive decline – or very little – and still have very good memories. In an article published on the website of Northwestern Medicine (United States), Geriatrician Lee A. Lindquist explains his four habits… Integrate into your lifestyle to maintain a healthy brain!

Surprisingly, these people often have an active lifestyle. So Lee A. Lindquist recommends physical activity at least twice a week for good health and to limit the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Additionally, exercise helps maintain weight and thus reduces risks. Indeed, according to a study published in the journal Jama Neurology, Obesity is the most common risk factor in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Another tip to preserve your memory: maintain regular mental activity. This includes, for example, reading, crafts, games, etc. It is also ideal for you to move on to unfamiliar subjects to continue learning.

Along the same lines, it is important to maintain an active social life, whether it is with your family or friends. “Although we can’t guarantee that you’ll never get Alzheimer’s disease if you have a strong social network, it’s an important part of the lifestyle decisions we can make — like diet and exercise — that will help you feel better and live longer. Can contribute to living.”, Lee A. Lindquist explains.