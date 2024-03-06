When and what time does Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 2 start?

While Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5 ends on March 8, 2024, when and what time does Season 2 begin? We tell you everything!

This is something to delight gamers who are fans of it Fortnite ! The Battle Royale It is gearing up to end its current season with much fanfare on March 8, 2024 at 6 am (French time). A date that players have known for a while if we look at the end date of the Battle Pass shown in the lobby. Epic Games, still at the top of his game, has also begun to savor his freshman season. But when and what time should season 2 start?

No official information has been released on the subject yet, but if the past has taught us anything, it’s that by the time the servers resume service, after normal maintenance, this Friday afternoon or around 1 a.m., the new season will be live right away. should begin. .

And if not, what should we expect? Epic Games Our curiosity begins to pique with promising teasing. Rumors and early leaks suggest a theme set in ancient Greece, where mythology and colossal statues promise to transform the arena. Fortnite In an epic battlefield. In any case, this is a tweetEpic GamesZeus with a constellation representing lightning represents what is seen.

Is there electricity in the air? ⚡ pic.twitter.com/rZni4h8XZ7 — Fortnite 🇫🇷 official (@FortniteFR) March 4, 2024

Another teasing moment this season, a mini-event that took place a few days ago, involved a giant hand coming out of the ground, and a chest (Pandora’s box) carrying what players had at the end of the chain. Leisure to break open, leaving the chest in question. Now, a tornado of light can be seen on the map, coming out of the famous chest. Is this a warning sign of an end-of-season event? The mystery remains.

In the meantime, we continue to have fun inside Battle Royale… in your control!