Ever wondered what happens to drinking 100 hair growth products in Red Dead Redemption? This player did it, and the result is… AMAZING!

Upon its release, Red Dead Redemption 2 immediately stood out for the immense freedom it offered to the player as well as its rich open world. Six years later, fans are still looking for fun interactions that can be done in the game, such as Nestan, a YouTuber eager for Rockstar’s AAA, had the crazy idea to create a hundred dead-end hair growth products. Now, this type of syrup is a bit like bourbon; You should always go into moderation about it…

We have to find a hairdresser, and quickly

Good-natured cowboy or lawless sadist, no one likes to be bald while they are still in the prime of their life. And if Red Dead Redemption 2 owes you a hair growth tonic to remedy this problem, there’s no reason to abuse it… Youtuber Nestan Arthur Morgan wanted to know what would happen if he assembled 100 bottles of the product in rapid succession. cut scene.

At the start of the video, we’re telling ourselves that the tonic doesn’t really have any effect… then, suddenly, Arthur Morgan’s hair explodes! A full beard, long, silky hair… and all this at the exact moment when three cheerful young women rush towards our hero!

Quick fix

Other studios would undoubtedly have “captured” the speed of hair regrowth guaranteed by this object, at a maximum of one or two effective doses. But Rockstar decided that the speed of regrowth should be proportional to the number of tonics consumed. A coding that is therefore intended to be realistic… but which in this case is no longer realistic at all! The sequence also shows in quick motion (at 1:06) the full range of hair that can be displayed on the protagonist.

With more than 1.2 million views in just 10 days, the video delighted the RDR2 community, which is still very active and looking for fun anecdotes about its favorite game.