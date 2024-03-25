Launch postponed to 2026? Rockstar would have fallen behind

While we now expect the launch of GTA 6 in the first month of 2025, a new report from Kotaku has cast doubt on possible delays by the development teams.

Grand Theft Auto fans eagerly awaiting the next installment from Rockstar Games may have to wait longer than expected. According to a recent report from Kotaku, GTA 6 development is falling behind schedule There are fears that the much-anticipated title will suffer a delay that will push its release to 2026.

When Rockstar lifted the curtain on GTA 6 with a legendary trailer last year, the studio officially revealed that it was aiming for a 2025 launch. Today, it seems that this 2025 deadline is too optimistic. Kotaku’s sources suggest that development of GTA 6 has slowed down, leaving Rockstar executives worried about the possibility of delays. The current internal target would be early 2025, but A shift towards the end of the year or 2026 is a very real possibility that is being discussed.

GTA 6 may finally release in 2026

These concerns may have led Rockstar to this All staff are required to return to offices beginning in April, abandoning pandemic-era remote work policies. The push to bring employees back to the site coincides with a Bloomberg report released earlier this month on studios’ changing labor expectations.

Currently, Rockstar is “still aiming to launch GTA 6 in early 2025”, sources told Kotaku. However, we recently learned that the company’s financial reports indicate an exit later in 2025, asShe no longer expects a record fiscal year as early as 2025.

Interestingly, Bloomberg previously said that GTA 6 has entered the “final stages” of production, which seems to contradict speculation of a possible delay until 2026. Kotaku believes that the 2026 release date is a critical deadline that Rockstar hopes to avoid in the worst case scenario.. In any case, we’ll obviously have to wait a few more months before this all becomes clear.