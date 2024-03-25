Games

Launch postponed to 2026? Rockstar would have fallen behind

Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

While we now expect the launch of GTA 6 in the first month of 2025, a new report from Kotaku has cast doubt on possible delays by the development teams.

GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans eagerly awaiting the next installment from Rockstar Games may have to wait longer than expected. According to a recent report from Kotaku, GTA 6 development is falling behind schedule There are fears that the much-anticipated title will suffer a delay that will push its release to 2026.

When Rockstar lifted the curtain on GTA 6 with a legendary trailer last year, the studio officially revealed that it was aiming for a 2025 launch. Today, it seems that this 2025 deadline is too optimistic. Kotaku’s sources suggest that development of GTA 6 has slowed down, leaving Rockstar executives worried about the possibility of delays. The current internal target would be early 2025, but A shift towards the end of the year or 2026 is a very real possibility that is being discussed.

GTA 6 may finally release in 2026

These concerns may have led Rockstar to this All staff are required to return to offices beginning in April, abandoning pandemic-era remote work policies. The push to bring employees back to the site coincides with a Bloomberg report released earlier this month on studios’ changing labor expectations.

Currently, Rockstar is “still aiming to launch GTA 6 in early 2025”, sources told Kotaku. However, we recently learned that the company’s financial reports indicate an exit later in 2025, asShe no longer expects a record fiscal year as early as 2025.

Interestingly, Bloomberg previously said that GTA 6 has entered the “final stages” of production, which seems to contradict speculation of a possible delay until 2026. Kotaku believes that the 2026 release date is a critical deadline that Rockstar hopes to avoid in the worst case scenario.. In any case, we’ll obviously have to wait a few more months before this all becomes clear.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Release date, price, new features, everything you need to know

February 13, 2024

GTA 6 release date may be pushed back to 2026

2 days ago

Release date, price, platform… all info

February 16, 2024

Bendall’s Tale: League of Legends Story is now available

February 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button