"I'll pay if I have to!" The future release of GTA6 doesn't please everyone and that's no surprise. Red Dead Redemption 2 players fear running out of content

While some are busy guessing the release date of Grand Theft Auto VI, others are passing the time playing other Rockstar games franchises. In addition, fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 are waiting for only one thing: to receive additional content, preferably before the launch of GTA6.

A license that embraces others

While most of the fans are eagerly waiting for the news Grand Theft Auto VIOther players may dream of receiving more content in forgotten games Rockstar Games. Because yes, if the developers are mainly known for the GTA license, they have also given birth to other emblematic titles, such as the third part of the saga focused on the adventures of the detective. Max PayneBut even that Red Dead Redemption and its predecessor, Red Dead Redemption IIwhich sees players slip into the shoes of an American outlaw in the midst of conquering the West.

And yes, even Red Dead Redemption 2 Released nearly five and a half years ago, many fans still play it today, esp Red Dead OnlineA multiplayer mode based mostly on the mechanics of GTA onlineMultiple versions of Grand Theft Auto v. In this game mode, it is possible to customize your character’s appearance, control horses to explore the open world and even perform. Scripted missions Lets the story move forward. However, the players are mourning Lack of new thingsAnd we understand it well.

Abandoned game… or not?

To put things in context, Red Dead Redemption 2 No significant updates have been received so far 18 months. Well, that was before the release of Patch 1.32 A few days ago. Apart from being the content update that most players have been waiting for, this patch seems to focus on bug fixes and optimization measures for the version. pc of the game. We note improvements that should reduce crashes, disable voice chat by default, an offline mode that now works on Windows 11, a resolution of 3200×2400 available again, and even the addition of HDR10 + gaming support for all compatible graphics cards. . Moreover, these latest additions are making waves RedditWhere players try to understand the sudden arrival of this patch:

And where some take the opportunity to declare their wishes in terms of additional material:

Requests for Fatherdot Comical Simple: more horses and hunting carts in single player mode. In fact, this player will like most of the content Red Dead Online The single player will be transferred to the campaign, and he will also be willing to pay for this addition if A famous singer Decided to make it DLC. For answers, Fatherdot Comical Not the only player so desperate to receive additional content before the release of GTA6And that’s understandable! At this point, even Arthur Morgan wouldn’t say no to some new material. Who knows, maybe this patch was intended to fix some issues before delivering a more substantial update? In any case, this is what we, and undoubtedly the majority of fans Red Dead Redemption 2Let’s hope!