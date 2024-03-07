“I thought my game was buggy”, this Red Dead Redemption 2 player is surprised by the realism of this crocodile.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s wildlife impressed fans when the game was released in 2018. Rockstar really took care to maximize the interactions possible with it and each animal species is thus equipped with the most realistic instincts. The publisher did such a good job that even in 2024, we discovered some violent behavior, such as the fact Crocodiles are capable of carrying corpses long distances and then drowning them…

Always be careful of crocodiles

Powerful, vicious and swift when necessary… Crocodiles are predators whose dangerousness is well illustrated in Red Dead Redemption 2. But it was very recently on Reddit that we discovered that they can also carry NPC corpses in their jaws. Taking them underwater.

The redditor explains that after he tied up and then threw a corrupted NPC into the river, he saw a floating corpse on the map. Surprised, he reaches out to investigate… and discovers a crocodile carrying the remains between its fangs. The player thought his game was “bugged”, but we have to believe that Rockstar actually integrated this most realistic behavior into the game’s crocodile! And that’s something few fans have ever observed.

The critters are hungry

Wildlife in Red Dead Redemption 2 follows realistic instincts. Reptiles and pumas may very well attack NPCs if they are hungry. And Rockstar even gives you the option to “feed the alligator” by throwing hostile NPC corpses into the sewage. You will see that very quickly, the blood will attract a crocodile, which will eat the corpse, drawing it into the depths …

That being said, this is the first time we’ve had images of a crocodile carrying an NPC several meters, determined to feed on its own…