A very quiet schedule for Barca ahead of the first leg against PSG

On April 10, PSG will host FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. A few weeks before the clash, one detail is surprising: unlike the Parisians who will have only a handful of days off to prepare, the Catalans will be entitled to… ten days of respite.

A few weeks before the Champions League quarter-final first leg between PSG and FC Barcelona (April 10 on RMC Sport 1), a detail emerges. While the Parisians will be entitled to a very busy schedule at the end of April 6 with Classic against OM (31 March), Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes (Wednesday 3 April), and a match against Clermont (at the weekend). -7), Catalans will have plenty of time to prepare for this deadline.

Unlike the Parisians who will only have two or three days free between their Ligue 1 and Champions League matches, the Catalans will have ten days of… respite. On the Catalan club’s current calendar, there is a big gap between the home match against Las Palmas on March 30 and the trip to France on April 10. Between April 1 and April 12, the only La Liga match that will be played will be the late Matchday 26 match between Granada and Valencia on April 4. The Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca is scheduled for April 6.

Xavi: ‘One of the toughest opponents to face’

Despite such a huge schedule difference, the Catalans intend to take this doubleheader against PSG seriously. Present at a press conference this Saturday, Barca coach Xavi praised Luis Enrique’s team: “They are one of the most difficult opponents to face. I know Luis Enrique, a brilliant coach and some of his great players. We will play in the second phase. At home and we Hoping for a good qualifying round, but it will be tough. Time to dream, dream. They are one of the best teams in ‘Europe’.

“I would probably put PSG as favourites. We have more history, but the reality is that they have spent more than us in the transfer market. It’s time to be enthusiastic. This is the defining moment of the season, and we must. Show on the pitch that we can compete. Ready for.”

Barca’s schedule after the international break:

FC Barcelona-Las Palmas, Saturday 30 March at 9pm

PSG-FC Barcelona, ​​Wednesday April 10 at 9pm

PSG’s schedule after the international break

OM-PSG, Sunday March 31 at 8:45 p.m

PSG-Rense, Wednesday April 3 at 9:10 p.m

PSG-Clermont, Saturday 6 April or Sunday 7 April

PSG-FC Barcelona, ​​Wednesday April 10 at 9pm