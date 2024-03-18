Sports

Figaro XV-type for the 2024 tournament

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

Andrew Porter (Ireland), Francois Cros (France), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland) and Juan Ignacio Braques (Italy).
AFP / Panoramic / Reuters

At the end of the competition, find the fifteen best players, position by position, as chosen by our rugby experts.

Bereft of a Grand Slam, Ireland still retain their title at the Six Nations tournament ahead of France, in second place (for the fourth time in five years), and England who are going from strength to strength, as is Italy’s brilliant generation now led by Gonzalo. Quesada. When it comes time to take stock, we find four Irishmen, but also four wonderful Italians, in our typical squad for this 2024 edition. France, England and Scotland two players each. Within the rebuilding squad, a Welshman is also being retained.

XV-Type Figaro :

1. Andrew Porter (Ireland)

2. Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

3. Uini Atonio (France)

4. Joe McCarthy (Ireland)

Irish Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan.
Steve Flynn/News Images/Panoramic

5. Federico Ruzza (Italy)

6. Francois Cross (France)

7. Tommy Raphael (Wales)

8. Ben Earl (England)

England’s Ben Earl is the essential number 8.
Denis Balibouse / Reuters

9. Jamieson Gibson-Park (Ireland)

10. Paolo Garbisi (Italy)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

12. Ollie Lawrence (England)

13. Juan Ignacio Brakes (Italy)

14. Monti Ion (Italy)

15. Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

Monty Ion, National Winger.
Alberto Pizzolo / AFP

(TagsToTranslate)Six Nations Tournament

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Why are the first two F1 Grands Prix on a Saturday?

3 weeks ago

Luis Cruz slams the millions owed to him for the sale of Palma and mentions the Vida crisis: “Everything was bad”

January 6, 2024

Real Madrid television continues to enrage Spain

3 weeks ago

Ethan Mbappé, emotional blackmail against his brother?

February 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button