Figaro XV-type for the 2024 tournament

Andrew Porter (Ireland), Francois Cros (France), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland) and Juan Ignacio Braques (Italy).

At the end of the competition, find the fifteen best players, position by position, as chosen by our rugby experts.

Bereft of a Grand Slam, Ireland still retain their title at the Six Nations tournament ahead of France, in second place (for the fourth time in five years), and England who are going from strength to strength, as is Italy’s brilliant generation now led by Gonzalo. Quesada. When it comes time to take stock, we find four Irishmen, but also four wonderful Italians, in our typical squad for this 2024 edition. France, England and Scotland two players each. Within the rebuilding squad, a Welshman is also being retained.

XV-Type Figaro :

1. Andrew Porter (Ireland)

2. Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

3. Uini Atonio (France)

4. Joe McCarthy (Ireland)

Irish Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan.

5. Federico Ruzza (Italy)

6. Francois Cross (France)

7. Tommy Raphael (Wales)

8. Ben Earl (England)

England’s Ben Earl is the essential number 8.

9. Jamieson Gibson-Park (Ireland)

10. Paolo Garbisi (Italy)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

12. Ollie Lawrence (England)

13. Juan Ignacio Brakes (Italy)

14. Monti Ion (Italy)

15. Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)