Tensions rise between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona for Joao Felix

126 million euros. This is the tidy sum spent by Atlético de Madrid to sign Joao Felix in the summer of 2019. At the time, the young Portuguese was considered one of the biggest talents in world football after an impressive season under the Benfica tunic. Five years on, nothing has really gone as planned for the Portuguese international. Considered a huge flop at Madrid where he never knew how to assimilate Diego Simeone’s principles of the game, Felix was loaned out to Chelsea for six months last season. After a fairly neutral loan spell in London, the versatile 24-year-old striker returned to Madrid last summer. And after a turbulent summer in the Iberian capital, the latter won his case by being sent to FC Barcelona, ​​his priority choice at the start of the summer transfer window.

After the rest of this announcement

With this desired arrival at a club that also wants him, the right-hander shone on his debut. However, the state of grace did not last for the Vizu native. Less and less aligned, Joao Felix is ​​today considered a luxury replacement in Xavi’s eyes. Obviously, despite his 8 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances with Club Cule this season, this situation raises questions as his loan in Catalonia expires next June. Faced with enormous financial difficulties, Barça do not intend to make an offer to directly recruit the Portuguese at the end of the season. A situation that clearly appeals to Colconeros.

to read

Barca have made their decision for Joao Felix, England are holding their breath for Harry Kane

Atlético de Madrid could send João Félix to Saudi Arabia

Indeed, the player’s future is restricted in the capital as long as Diego Simeone is on the bench at Matelasieres, with the latter keen to offer Barca a direct transfer to pry the No.14 away from the Blaugrana. Negotiations have stalled and that inevitably returns as the two teams face each other for the 29th La Liga clash this Sunday (9pm). Faithful, eager to stay with the Catalan team next season Sports This Saturday, Joao Felix knows he is without personality at Atlético de Madrid and expects an emotionally charged meeting on Sunday. For his part, his coach Xavi knows that his player will be able to overcome the pressure as he said in the press conference: “The treatment reserved for Joao Felix by the Atletico supporters tomorrow? Personally, I liked the hostile atmosphere. Joao has a strong character and wants to show his talent, of which he has plenty. We will need a lot of personality to win the match. Tomorrow He has all the attributes to play a big match.”

After the rest of this announcement

Tomorrow’s meeting will also be an opportunity for both managements to discuss the 24-year-old’s future again. While nothing has changed for many months, Sports Indicates that Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, holds the card. While 50 million euros are requested on the one hand and a new loan is being considered on the other, the Portuguese representative will have to work on a viable compromise to offer both clubs. In this case, his client risks having his career seriously disrupted. Indeed, according to the Iberian daily, the sale of Joao Felix to Saudi Arabia is also being considered by Atlético de Madrid if no common ground can be found with FC Barcelona. As you can see, tomorrow is very important in the career of Joao Felix. Asked about this deadline, Diego Simeone acted as if he did not know his former player: “Joao Felix? I have a lot of respect for players who play for other teams. I usually don’t give my opinion on any of them and this will be no exception.» If the former Benefquist manages to make an impression, a solution can be found between the two parties but Civitas Metropolitano will not give him any gift…