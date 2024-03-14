What would be the best and worst draw for OM in the Europa League?

Invincible Bayer Leverkusen

The stainless Bayer Leverkusen, completely unbeaten in 37 matches this season (32 wins, 5 draws) are probably even more so! Xabi Aonso’s men have the championship title (ten points ahead of Bayern Munich) and the German Cup (they will play their semi-final against D2 club Fortuna Dusseldorf on April 3, while the D3 team (Saarbrucken) gets D2 (second half, Kaiserslautern on April 2). .and so they could consider a treble with C3 (which the club had already won in 1988).