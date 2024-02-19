Football – Mercato – PSG – Real Madrid

PSG – Real Madrid: For Kylian Mbappé, it’s over!

Published on February 19, 2024 at 4:45 pm



After seven seasons at PSG, Kylian Mbappé will finally continue his career abroad. The French striker made his decision known last week, while now all indications are that the number 7 will join Real Madrid. If nothing has been made official yet, everything will be closed between Merengue and Mbappé.

The PSG It has to be overcome. Last Thursday, several media announced that Kylian Mbappé informed the president of his decision. PSG Nasser Al-Khelafi. The 25-year-old striker, the top scorer in the club’s history, will depart Paris At the end of his contract next June. Friday morning, Kylian Mbappé He also announced this decision to his teammates.

Going to Spain for Kylian Mbappé?

Now it remains to be seen where Kylian Mbappé Next season. For many, no doubt, the attacker PSG Will commit to Real MadridA club that Bondinois admired during his childhood. Mbappé So they can join the real armada in Spanish clubs, where they play exclusively Vinicius Jr, Rodrigo, Eduardo CamavingaOr Jude Bellingham.

It’s done for Mbappé at Real Madrid!

This departure from if Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid Not yet made official, everything will be sealed between the two parties. According to the journalist’s latest indiscretion Pedro AlmeidaDetails of the arrival of Na Tara PSG were settled by the Spanish Club, and Mbappé Off the player will be Real Madrid Next year.