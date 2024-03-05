Big blow to ASSE!

The 27th day of Ligue 2 ended this Monday evening. A meeting particularly watched by the ASSE as it concerned two of Stephanois’ competitors. Anger hosted Ajaccio last night. Back to the meeting.

Crisis in anger

Anger finds himself in a very delicate situation. Things are not going well for SCO who have only lost three in a row. The results for the Angevins for the year 2024 are very worrying. Five losses to just two wins. Leading League 2 for weeks, they saw their lead melt away like ice in the sun.

Ajaccio in ambush

ACA is a regular in Ligue 2. As is often the case, Corsicans are near the top of the rankings. Alternating good and less good, Ajakians held on to two draws against Laval and Amiens.

Eighth, four lengths behind the Greens, ACA had a chance to get back into the top 5 by winning on the Angers pitch. Not easy. SCO lost only one home game. It was three weeks ago (0-3) against ASSE.

Summary of the meeting

The Angevins start with a chance for El Melali who takes a cross with a header without managing to get it on target. Natives are more adventurous. Capel would also try to fool Corsican goalkeeper Mathieu Mitchell with a beautiful shot from 20 meters that narrowly missed the target. Finally, in the 25th minute, Abdelli tripped Diony who was brought down and won the penalty. Himad Abdelli will open his leg and score the first goal of the match. 1-0 for SCO! Corsican will only take 10 minutes to react! In a great collective action, Ben Toure would serve up Christopher Ibayi to shoot Yahia Fofana and equalise. The score is 1-1 at the break!

Ajaccio gives the first try. Tim Jabol brings up Yahia Fofana with a fine shot. The match offers an open match with conditions on both sides, but which never leads to huge scoring chances. At the end of the match, a superb cross from Yann Valeri saw Lois Dio treble the lead before the incoming Esteban Lepaul scored the winning goal with a header! 3-1 for SCO who lead ASSE by 7 points!