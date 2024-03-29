A big step for ASSE!

End of international break. If last. Line 2 BKT returns with the 30th day starting this Saturday at 3pm. As is often the case, it is ASSE that will get the ball rolling. Stadium tour.

ASSE should not be missed

The Greens return to League 2. The truce made it possible to fix some of the physical problems on each side. Olivier Dell’Oglio should be able to count on an almost perfect group for a trip that looks like a trap.

ASSE travels to Valenciennes this Saturday. Stephanois will face the championship lantern. A team that has won just three matches this season. In other words, any result other than victory will be seen as a poor performance by the Greens.

ASSE is just two lengths clear of Angers, the current runner-up in Ligue 2. In the event of a defeat of the Angers, the Greens can reach the second place in the ranking. Provided they win this Saturday afternoon.

Race uphill

The uphill race promises to be as exciting as ever. Anger goes to Concarneau. SCO sees ASSE two lengths back and should not be missed in Brittany.

Another competitor of the Greens, Stade Lavallois. The Tangos are having an exceptional season in Ligue 2. They have same points as ASSE. They will organize Bastiya on Saturday evening.

Behind, there are numerous contenders for the top 5. Caen will travel to QRM. Grenoble will host Guingamp. Or, Amiens will host a pau at the Stade de la Licorne.

Leaders Auxerre close the J30 of Ligue 2 in Ajaccio this Monday. Note that AJA will have to do without suspending its playing master, Gautier Hahn.

The mission to maintain League 2

In League 2, the race to keep up is as tight as the climb. Some meetings will count this weekend. This is particularly the case for Dunkirk – Annecy. Or Troyes – QRM. A confrontation between direct competitors.

