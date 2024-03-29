Sports

A big step for ASSE!

End of international break. If last. Line 2 BKT returns with the 30th day starting this Saturday at 3pm. As is often the case, it is ASSE that will get the ball rolling. Stadium tour.

ASSE should not be missed

The Greens return to League 2. The truce made it possible to fix some of the physical problems on each side. Olivier Dell’Oglio should be able to count on an almost perfect group for a trip that looks like a trap.

ASSE travels to Valenciennes this Saturday. Stephanois will face the championship lantern. A team that has won just three matches this season. In other words, any result other than victory will be seen as a poor performance by the Greens.

ASSE is just two lengths clear of Angers, the current runner-up in Ligue 2. In the event of a defeat of the Angers, the Greens can reach the second place in the ranking. Provided they win this Saturday afternoon.

Hanot Stadium
Saturday March 30, 202415:00

ValenciansValencians

Valencians

AS Saint-EtienneAS Saint-Etienne

AS Saint-Etienne

Race uphill

The uphill race promises to be as exciting as ever. Anger goes to Concarneau. SCO sees ASSE two lengths back and should not be missed in Brittany.

Another competitor of the Greens, Stade Lavallois. The Tangos are having an exceptional season in Ligue 2. They have same points as ASSE. They will organize Bastiya on Saturday evening.

Behind, there are numerous contenders for the top 5. Caen will travel to QRM. Grenoble will host Guingamp. Or, Amiens will host a pau at the Stade de la Licorne.

Leaders Auxerre close the J30 of Ligue 2 in Ajaccio this Monday. Note that AJA will have to do without suspending its playing master, Gautier Hahn.

Don Stadium
Saturday March 30, 202419:00

ES Troyes AcES Troyes Ac

ES Troyes Ac

RoadiesRoadies

Roadies

Alps Stadium
Saturday March 30, 202419:00

Grenoble Football 38Grenoble Football 38

Grenoble Football 38

EA GuingampEA Guingamp

EA Guingamp

The mission to maintain League 2

In League 2, the race to keep up is as tight as the climb. Some meetings will count this weekend. This is particularly the case for Dunkirk – Annecy. Or Troyes – QRM. A confrontation between direct competitors.

League 2


Saturday March 30, 2024


19:00

League 2


Monday April 1, 2024


20:45

League 2


Saturday March 30, 2024


19:00

League 2


Saturday March 30, 2024


19:00

League 2


Saturday March 30, 2024


19:00

League 2


Saturday March 30, 2024


19:00

Ligue 2 Ranking – 2023/24

#

Club

J

V

not

d

B.P

B.C.

Def

Pt

1

AuxerreAuxerre

15

10

4

53

28

25

55

2

Angry SCOAngry SCO

15

5

9

42

32

10

50

3

AS Saint-EtienneAS Saint-Etienne

14

6

9

36

23

13

48

4

LovellLovell

13

9

7

35

29

6

48

5

RoadiesRoadies

11

10

8

47

40

7

43

6

EA GuingampEA Guingamp

11

9

9

37

31

6

42

7

Paris FCParis FC

11

9

9

34

30

4

42

8

SM CanSM Can

12

6

11

39

37

2

42

9

Amiens SCAmiens SC

10

12

7

26

27

-1

42

10

Grenoble Football 38Grenoble Football 38

10

10

9

36

33

3

40

11

Pau FCPau FC

10

10

9

42

42

0

40

12

AC AjaccioAC Ajaccio

10

8

11

28

33

-5

38

13

FCG BordeauxFCG Bordeaux

10

8

11

32

37

-5

37

14

USL DunkirkUSL Dunkirk

10

7

12

29

40

-11

37

15

ES Troyes AcES Troyes Ac

8

11

10

33

36

-3

35

16

BastiaBastia

9

7

13

29

37

-8

33

17

ConcarneauConcarneau

9

6

14

30

40

-10

33

18

AnnecyAnnecy

7

9

13

33

40

-7

30

19

QuivilyQuivily

5

13

11

35

38

-3

28

20

ValenciansValencians

2

11

16

17

40

-23

17

: Entry into League 1
: Dam Managers
: Relegation to National 1

