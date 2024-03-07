What is the value of this phenomenon method recommended by the American biologist?

In a video with 21 million views on TikTok, Gary Breka recommends 30 grams of protein at breakfast, 30 minutes after waking up, and 30 minutes of walking. The objective? Burn fat in a month. Analysis.

Eat 30 grams of protein 30 minutes after waking up and follow with 30 minutes of low-intensity cardiovascular activity. This method will allow our body to burn fat faster, more precisely within a month. In any case, the American biologist, Gary Breka, put this forward in two videos published on TikTok in October 2023 and which together today have more than 39 million views.

This procedure is originally taken from a book, 4-Hour Body (4 hours per week for a killer body, in French), written by entrepreneur Timothy Ferris and a 2010 bestseller in the United States. On TikTok, thousands of Internet users won, in turn testifying in videos about the benefits of this method. In an article dated February 21st, a British media reporter The Telegraph However, some inconsistencies and clinical inaccuracies have been reported. So, what exactly is it?

30 grams of protein at breakfast

Gary Breka recommends eating protein for breakfast and avoiding sugary foods. The reason? By consuming sugar, we increase our insulin levels (the hormone that regulates our blood sugar, understand our blood sugar levels). By exercising immediately after consuming a sugary meal, this insulin will block all forms of energy use in the body. Then the body will first draw from glucose, not from fat. “In theory, this biological model is correct,” comments Faiza Bossi, general practitioner and nutritionist. Unless it is a laboratory theory, it is difficult to apply to everyone. Fat loss depends on the distribution of fat, bone or muscle mass in each individual.

On the other hand, eating protein at breakfast lowers blood sugar peaks and prevents fatigue and sugar cravings during the day. It reduces the risk of weight gain. But a protein snack is apparently not enough for weight loss. “Balanced nutrition is based on variety,” recalls the doctor. The body also needs water, carbohydrates and lipids.

In practice, 30 grams of protein is equivalent to a handful of nuts (cashews, hazelnuts, etc.), Greek or vegetable yogurt, a slice of ham, or a whole egg. If you want to do well, you will take with them foods that are sources of omega 3 and omega 9, such as cheese, nuts or avocado; whole fruit (for its carbohydrate and fiber content); Also a drink such as a glass of water or green tea (for its antioxidant effect). Finally, a slice of whole grain rich bread will complete this healthy and balanced breakfast.

In addition to weight, these 30 grams of protein in the menu for the first meal of the day can improve our general well-being: “Protein promotes the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that stimulates alertness and motivation,” adds the doctor.

Have breakfast 30 minutes after waking up

Another guideline: Eat your first meal of the day within 30 minutes of waking up. However, “this is not based on any scientific truth”, Dr. Bossi comments. Good news for those who don’t swallow anything before going to work. “Hunger is controlled by our genetics and it also depends on environmental and educational factors as well as our professional situation,” recalls the nutritionist. So some feel hungry as soon as the alarm goes off, while some don’t feel hungry before 10am. Above all, everyone should listen to each other in deciding their meal times!”

However, adopting a regular snacking schedule is valuable when you want to avoid weight gain. “A rhythm of eating with a fixed time frame promotes balance throughout the body and allows the organs, especially the organs involved in digestion, to function properly,” says Faiza Bossi. So we avoid imbalances that can lead to weight gain or health problems.”

30 minutes of low intensity physical exercise

Step three: Half an hour of low-intensity physical exercise, such as cycling or brisk walking. “You still have to wait for the acceptable digestion time – between 30 minutes and 2 hours – depending on the individual, so as not to feel too heavy and indigestion,” Dr. Faiza Bossi clarifies.

“The goal is to keep the heart rate at or below 135 beats per minute (bpm),” says biologist Gary Breka in his video. Just to lose weight, everything depends on what we call “energy balance”, more precisely what we drink and our expenditure through physical activity. Expenses should be more than food.

Even 30 minutes of low-intensity sports activity a day shows “good movement” to combat a sedentary lifestyle, “one of the main factors in obesity”, recalls the general practitioner. Activities such as walking have also been shown to have positive effects on both heart function, mood and body regulation. “However, the goal doesn’t quite meet the World Health Organization’s recommendation, which is to do about 45 minutes of moderate-intensity endurance activity per day,” she says.

Even if the 30-30-30 concept doesn’t guarantee fat burning as efficiently as biologists promise, the method remains “interesting” for someone wanting to adopt a framework to control their diet and weight. But these tips are not suitable for everyone. Therefore, it is up to each individual to adopt lifestyle habits that suit them.