A 52-year-old man was diagnosed with brain worms after eating pork

This is a very rare occurrence. in Florida, In the USA, a 52-year-old man underwent surgery after doctors found worms in his brain. It was in fact the American Journal of Case Reports that published this information this Thursday, March 7, in a report.

The American scientific publication explains that this happened last November. This patient was already suffering from chronic migraines, obesity and diabetes. He ended up doing consulting after finding he had gotten worse since the summer. In fact, her migraines suddenly became more severe within four months.

Doctors thought he had worms in his brain

On the continent where Meghan and Harry live, doctors did not make the connection immediately, because it is a very rare case. However, they end up thinking neurocysticercosis is due to autoinfection. This is a disease characterized by the presence of larvae in the brain.

However, the patient did not move to a known risk area for this pathology. Indeed, his only trip outside the United States was to the Bahamas two years ago. So this was not the cause of this illness. This was actually due to his excessive consumption of undercooked bacon.

Dark cooked bacon causes neurocysticercosis

The 52-year-old had to explain his lifestyle habits, especially his eating habits. That’s when he said he eats a lot of unfinished bacon. The fact is that the bacon is not cooked enough Not enough to kill all the bacteria present. Therefore, regular consumption of undercooked bacon eventually exposed him to bacteria and larvae. This then crossed his mind.

A CT scan and serology confirmed the diagnosis as doctors were able to see tapeworm larvae in his brain. Once they reach adulthood, they can become worms several meters long. The 52-year-old was then treated with anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory drugs, as reported by the American Journal of Case Reports. The scientists wanted to reassure readers by clarifying that this is a very rare case: “It is very rare for patients to acquire neurocysticercosis outside of classic exposure or travel, and such cases were thought to be non-existent in the United States.“Delivers report.