Sexually transmitted infections flourish in Europe

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are spreading rapidly in Europe. According to several reports published by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday 7 March, between 2021 and 2022 reports of bacterial chlamydia infections – or chlamydiases – will increase by 16%, compared to 48% and 34% for gonorrhea. has increased. For syphilis. These three STIs accounted for 216,000, 70,000 and 35,000 confirmed cases in 2022, respectively. If Covid-19 had halted testing, pre-pandemic levels have now largely been exceeded.

ECDC mentions that “disruptive wave” And one “There is an urgent need to raise awareness”. The agency’s director, Andrea Ammon, called out in a statement “Prioritize sexual health education, expand access to screening and treatment, and combat stigma” Malicious people. According to her, “Promoting consistent condom use and encouraging open communication about STIs can help reduce transmission rates.”

The ECDC points out that we know how to treat chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, and can lead to infections if left untreated. “serious complications”, such as pelvic inflammation or chronic pain. Chlamydia and gonorrhea can also cause infertility. Syphilis can cause neurological and cardiovascular disorders, as well “serious adverse effects” On children, in case of infection of a pregnant woman.

Comparing countries is difficult, as the ECDC does not have all the statistics for each of the thirty nations in its area of ​​operation (the 27 of the European Union, plus Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway). In particular, data are absent for Austria and very fragmented for Germany.

Men are more affected by gonorrhea and syphilis

Among countries for which prevalence rates can be calculated, the two nations most affected by chlamydia are Denmark and Norway, with 709 and 539 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. The prevalence of gonorrhea is high, particularly in Ireland and Luxembourg (75 and 74 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). Regarding syphilis, Malta (24 cases per 100,000) and Luxembourg (23) are mainly concerned. In absolute terms, Denmark had the highest number of cases of chlamydia infection (42,000). Records are found in Spain for gonorrhea (23,000 cases) and in Germany for syphilis (8,000).

