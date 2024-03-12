What if GTA 6 happened at the time of Red Dead Redemption 2? This fan recreated the trailer for Rockstar’s next big hit and it looks amazing!

We can’t deny it, but GTA 6 is currently the most anticipated game of recent years, if not “of all time”. And last December, after another leak, Rockstar Games has decided to release its trailer once and for all. Through this, we were able to make official appearances with one of the main characters, but we also got an idea of ​​what awaits us.

And if the wait seems long today, at least until the game’s release, this fan decided to recreate this famous trailer, but with Red Dead Redemption 2 style! The result is pleasant.

This GTA 6 player recreated the trailer, but with Red Dead Redemption 2 style!

It is in fact through social networks mnm345x Decided to share his creation.

As we can see, here, our player has reproduced most of the shots that we can find in the original trailer of GTA 6, but through Red Dead Redemption 2 which appeared in 2018 and which, above all, offers players. A completely different era than the next opus.

So, of course, The environment is slightly different, but most of the code from the official trailer is indeed present there. Thus, we find the soundtrack of the first GTA 6 trailer, namely “ Love is a long road “, but that’s not all, far from it. We have various landscape shots, some pretty crazy scenes with residents and crocodiles (all broadcast on different platforms), our two main characters Lucia and Jason, as well as not by car but on horseback. Many chase shots are also right!

While waiting for GTA 6…

Unfortunately, we don’t know when we will get the news of the long-awaited GTA 6. But in the meantime, several players have listed some elements that they would like to see in the next opus from the star firm, including the possibility of this. Tied NPCs in the trunk of a car like in Red Dead 2.

Indeed, if you’ve already laid your hands on the title, you should know that you have Possibility to bind NPCs, then put them on your horse’s back. Here, in the case of GTA 6, There are many players who therefore want to get the same functionality, so the immersion is even more complete. And what do you think?