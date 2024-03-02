Fortnite LEGO: Raw Amber, Cut Amber, Diaphanite, Obsidian, Copper... Where to get?

For a few weeks, a brand new gaming experience has been available in Lego Fortnite, the world’s most famous battle royale! Later, you will find many resources like raw amber, diaphanite, obsidian or copper. Also learn how to make cut amber.

Let’s start this article by looking at how to collect Raw Amber in Lego Fortnite! To do this, you will first need to upgrade your workbench to atypical (green) quality. Once that is done, Collect marbles using our guide.

This marble will allow you to make a rock crusher. Thanks to the latter, you can then refine the marble into cut blocks. Once that’s done, head to the desert biome to research three items. first, It is raw amber from deposits in Cairns. You also want to get Sand Shells by defeating Sand Claws and finally, Wolf Claws. Thanks to everything you collect, you will be able to create new crafts.

The latter is a gemstone cutter that will allow you to convert your raw amber into cut amber. Please note, the ratio is not one to one. You will need to bring Three units of raw amber are entitled to one unit of cut amber.

Where to find Diaphanite?

Getting Diaphanite is less complicated on paper, but be careful just the same because it requires upgrading your pickaxe to a rare level (blue). For this, as you can imagine, You also have to upgrade your workbench twice So that it is of rare level as well.

Once that’s done, move onIn the cave biome of the desert known as Lava Caves. Even near these lava lakes you will find diaphanite on the side of the cliff. Be careful to progress through these caves, you must have something to withstand the heat like the Cold Blooded Talisman.

Where to find obsidian in lego fortnite?

As long as you’re in the desert caves, all with an improvised pickaxe and something to beat the heat with talismans or drinks. Go in search of the black ore found on the walls. In this question is the famous obsidian.

By itself, obsidian would not be the most useful raw ore. On the other hand, as you will see later, with Diaphanite, These two ores will allow you to make copper ingots Which will be very useful in your games of Lego Fortnite.

The first step would be to find this copper and again, this would be in desert caves. To do this, you will need a blue pickaxe which you already have. Once the copper is harvested, It has to be purified And this is where it gets more complicated.

First, kill the lava crabs in the caves and collect their dropped, explosive cores. This is 3 of these, with 35 obsidian blocks and 15 diaphanite Which will allow you to build a foundry.

Once the latter is ready, you can refine the copper ingots. The good news is that one copper ore yields an ingot. However, for this, You must accompany him with two diaphanites. There you go, now you know how to find copper, but also how to refine it.

As we have just seen, The discovery of ores and consumables are intertwined And to move from one stage to another, you must have completed the previous stages successfully. If you’re having trouble finding some of these ores, don’t hesitate to take a look at our other guides on the subject.