The LFL Spring Split 2024 marks the end of its regular season

The LFL Spring Split concluded the second day of this 9th and final week of regular season championships. At the end of the day, it was Gentle Mates who still finished last in the game for the playoffs of this spring segment, qualifying after a win against Team GO and a loss against Solari at Vitality.Bee.

It does not work for Solari

Tensions are rising at a fever pitch in the 2024 LFL Spring Split, as we enter the second and final day of week nine, the final day of this exciting regular season. With just five games remaining, the stakes have never been higher, especially for two teams competing for the final qualifying spot for the playoffs. While the competition is in full swing, the focus is on the duel between the Solari and the Gentle Mets, in a fierce race to the playoffs.

Yesterday evening was full of emotion: vitality. The Bees brilliantly punched their ticket to the playoffs, beating a tight duel for the last available spot. Solari, currently with an 8-9 record, finds itself in an advantageous position against the Gentle Mets, who are struggling at 7-10. Solari must deal with vitality. Bee in the deciding match, where victory will seal his fate in the playoffs, regardless of how his opponent performs. The previous day too BDS Academy continued their incredible streak of success by recording their 14th win and 11th in a row, this time at the expense of Team GO, confirming their incredible dominance this season. Meanwhile, Team Du Sud saw their qualification hopes dimmed by a loss to Jeevanshakti.B, while BK ROG and Carmine Corp Blue picked up decisive wins over Solari and Gentle Mates, sparking the battle for the honors.

BKROG on the podium

The day started on a dynamic note, with an impressive performance from BKR right from the start of the match between BK ROG and Aegis. His aggressiveness, especially in the botlane, allowed the team to gain a significant advantage in gold, over 2k in the first five minutes of the game. This constant intensity throughout the game left the Aegis with no chance to settle down effectively. BKR’s near-total control resulted in a widening gap, reaching 8k gold before the quarter-hour mark. BKR took control of the jungle, thus significantly reducing the space and resources available to the team.’ opposing team. This constant pressure allowed BKR to quickly reach the Aegis’ last line of defence. BKR’s final attack, albeit slightly delayed by desperate defending, finally came in the 22nd minute. This devastating attack paved the way for a crushing victory for BK ROG in 28 minutes. With this win, BK takes the 3rd step on the ROG podium.

Have tried GameWard

The match between Gameword and Carmine Corp Blue offered a particularly intense laning phase, with both teams regularly exchanging blows in a ballet of actions. The opening minutes saw a series of skirmishes and a few errors from both sides, which contributed to a lively start to the match. However, as the game progressed past the first quarter of an hour, KC began to gain an advantage, putting pressure on a GW team that was increasingly struggling to keep pace. KC’s ability to exploit GW’s mistakes gradually widened the gap in their favor. KC’s advantage solidified into clear dominance, with better game management they not only controlled the map but also amassed a significant gold advantage. In the end, KC closed out the game at the 28th minute, with more than 13k gold medals ahead of Gameword.

12th in a row for BDS Academy

For the 3rd match of the day, Team du Sud came up against the dominant force of BDS Academy, a team that showed aggression and dominance from the first minute. This energetic start allowed BDS to build a significant lead reaching 8k gold a quarter of an hour into the game. Despite TDS’ efforts to reverse the trend, TDS found themselves outclassed thanks to remarkably few skirmishes that allowed them to score few kills. Against the superior strategy and skills of BDS. BDS’s lead was evident not only in gold, but also in the execution of its game plan, marking a significant difference with TDS. The final BDS attack on TDS base was the highlight of the show. TDS, in a final defensive effort, tried to save his Nexus, but the attack was too powerful. The formation of BDS, especially thanks to Tristana’s explosive performance played by Kadui, or Yone in the hands of JNX, caused untold damage to TDS’s defense.

Queen takes turn, failure

The 4th evening match between Solari and Vitality.B was a capital one for Solari in their quest to qualify for the playoffs. The tension was palpable from the laning phase, with the two teams engaged in intense battles to gain the upper hand. It was vitality that, slowly, managed to impose itself, taking a modest advantage in the Golds after a quarter of play. It was then that Vitality kicked in, turning the main team fight in the jungle into a real stroke of genius. Vitality has not only tripled its lead in gold but also significantly increased its pressure on solari. Beyond 20 minutes of play, Vitality continued their momentum, dominating the game more and more. Nashor’s early acquisition increased his control of the map, allowing Vitality to aggressively push and break Soleri’s defenses. Making the most of the Baron buff, Vitality unleashed a devastating assault on Solari’s base, ending the game in just 25 minutes.

The victory for Vitality.Bee is a blow to Solari, who is now uncertain about his qualification for the playoffs. The Solari team will now have to wait for the result of the next match, with Gentle Mets hoping for a defeat to keep their qualification hopes alive. This portion adds an extra layer of suspense to the competition, highlighting C

Gentlemen arrive to crucify Solari

The last match of the day, a decider for Gentle Mats, was the scene of a fierce clash against Team GO. M8, holding their qualification for the playoffs in their hands, got off to a flying start to the game, setting a strong pace from the first minute and quickly taking the 1k gold lead. The lens stage saw a series of dynamic clashes, with the M8 gradually managing to extend its lead. Despite GO’s efforts to balance the situation by securing the first two dragons, a difficult start to the game limited its ability to take control of the game. However, Team GO’s capture of the third dragon puts some pressure on M8, with a Soul Dragon hovering over his head.

M8 responded tactfully, securing the first audacious Nashor after 20 minutes and using this advantage to intensify their pressure on the map. Their lead was consolidated, and with their second possession in the 27th minute, they renewed their attack based on Team GO. The decisive battle took place against the Dragon’s Nest, where the Gentle Mates dominated the decisive team fight, recovering both the objective and several kills. With its numerical superiority, M8 quickly moved towards the GO base and sealed its victory, ensuring its place in the playoffs and effectively eliminating Solari from the race.

The game is over, the LFL has its top 6

LFL Spring Split 2024 The regular season has ended, giving way to the excitement of the playoffs that will begin very quickly. The teams that managed to reach this crucial stage of the tournament are in order of their ranking: BDS Academy, Carmine Corp Blue, BK ROG, Vitality.Bee, Team GO and Gentle Mates. Each of these teams fought hard during the regular season to earn their spot in the competition, and now, it’s time to compete for the coveted title of 2024 LFL Spring Split Champions.

For Solari, Gameword, Team du Sud and Aegis, this end of the regular season marks the end of their journey in this tournament. Despite their efforts and moments of brilliance throughout the nine weeks of the championship, these teams failed to qualify for the playoffs, reflecting the fierce competitiveness and high level of play within the LFL.

LFL Week 9 Results

Wednesday 13 March



finish Team GO BDS Academy regular season

finish life force.fly South team regular season

finish Solari BK ROG Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Blue Gentle fellows regular season

finish Game word Aegis regular season

Thursday 14 March



finish BK ROG Esports Aegis regular season

finish Game word Carmine Corp Blue regular season

finish South team BDS Academy regular season

finish Solari life force.fly regular season

finish Gentle fellows Team GO regular season

2024 LFL Regular Season Standings