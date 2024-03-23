Red Dead Redemption 2 Free Remastered at 60fps 4K is available to download now

It can be confirmed Red Dead Redemption 2 Already a beautiful sport that needs no improvement, but you could also argue that a sports car doesn’t need a turbocharger, but that won’t stop people from experimenting. Usually we get something shiny or really pretty.

Which brings us to this 4K remaster Red Dead Redemption 2, featuring “ultra-realistic graphics” running on a beast of a PC at around 40fps. There is no doubt that parts and sections of the trailer will blow your mind.

You can find all the specs and settings on the mod page at Nexus Mods, but be warned, you’ll need a high-end PC to get anywhere near this performance. However the mod shows us what an official remaster could look like if Rockstar Games attempted a project like this.

The mod created by Ghiles7 has been available for a few years now, but unfortunately there are only a few mentions. This may be because it is a difficult technical demo to run. Seeing sunlight through trees, casting realistic shadows and light rays all take a lot of work from the computer. And this is before considering the improved textures.

It is an amazing experience; The rippling of the water in the shallows is beautiful and a fine mist hangs in the air, scattering the view but taking nothing away. It makes me wish for a game where I do nothing but run through green fields, sit under a canopy of leaves and watch the sunset. Where I can stroll through magnificent meadows before stopping by the stream to watch the strobe lights on the surface of the water.