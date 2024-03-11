Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Unleashed: All Latest Updates
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals launched a few days ago and added new map locations, new weapons, flying abilities, and of course, Battle Passes.
Discovering legendary locations in Fortnite Legends and Death
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals is out now, so without further ado, let’s dive right into all the changes and new content in Epic Games’ Battle Royale.
Famous places on the map
- Brawler Battlefield
Using Olympian God Powers in Fortnite
As with every new season in Fortnite, there are many new weapons to discover and equip, including the Zeus Thunderbolt, a special weapon that allows the user to fly in the air and launch three powerful lightning bolts at their enemies.
Let’s take a look at the weapons available during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.
New weapons
- The Gatekeeper's Rifle
- The Gatekeeper’s Rifle
- The Gatekeeper’s Rifle
In addition to these new weapons, Epic has also added the Thermal Rifle and Quick Grip mods. Thermal mode doubles the sight and adds a thermal effect to any weapon with a sight, and the quick grip allows for faster movement speed while aiming.
How to conquer Mount Olympus in Fortnite
In addition to new locations and weapons, a new ability appears, flight, with the help of Icarus’ wings. By equipping Icarus’ wings, players can fly through the sky and attack from the air. But as in the legendary story, flying too long causes the wings to burn and the players to crash to the ground. Later in the season, Epic plans to give players another Olympian power, Chains of Heads.
Finally, there is the Battle Pass, which completes each new season of Fortnite. In this season’s Battle Pass, players can acquire Olympian outfits to represent various gods.
Olympian outfits
- Cerberus
- Aphrodite
- Poseidon
- Jellyfish
- Zeus
- Artemis
- Hades
The Battle Pass is available until May 24 at 2 PM ET.
by Daniel
