Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Unleashed: All Latest Updates

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 59 3 minutes read

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals launched a few days ago and added new map locations, new weapons, flying abilities, and of course, Battle Passes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is now available

Discovering legendary locations in Fortnite Legends and Death

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals is out now, so without further ado, let’s dive right into all the changes and new content in Epic Games’ Battle Royale.


Famous places on the map

In-game cosmetics

In-game cosmetics

In-game cosmetics

  • Brawler Battlefield

In-game cosmetics

Using Olympian God Powers in Fortnite

As with every new season in Fortnite, there are many new weapons to discover and equip, including the Zeus Thunderbolt, a special weapon that allows the user to fly in the air and launch three powerful lightning bolts at their enemies.

Let’s take a look at the weapons available during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.


New weapons

In-game cosmetics

  • The Gatekeeper’s Rifle

In-game cosmetics

  • The Gatekeeper’s Rifle

In-game cosmetics

  • The Gatekeeper’s Rifle

In-game cosmetics

In addition to these new weapons, Epic has also added the Thermal Rifle and Quick Grip mods. Thermal mode doubles the sight and adds a thermal effect to any weapon with a sight, and the quick grip allows for faster movement speed while aiming.

How to conquer Mount Olympus in Fortnite

In addition to new locations and weapons, a new ability appears, flight, with the help of Icarus’ wings. By equipping Icarus’ wings, players can fly through the sky and attack from the air. But as in the legendary story, flying too long causes the wings to burn and the players to crash to the ground. Later in the season, Epic plans to give players another Olympian power, Chains of Heads.

Finally, there is the Battle Pass, which completes each new season of Fortnite. In this season’s Battle Pass, players can acquire Olympian outfits to represent various gods.

In-game cosmetics


Olympian outfits

  • Cerberus

  • Aphrodite

  • Poseidon

  • Jellyfish

  • Zeus

  • Artemis

  • Hades

The Battle Pass is available until May 24 at 2 PM ET.

Best Fortnite V-Bucks Deals

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings with it a lot of excitement and you should not miss the latest items and skins. Compare V-Bucks prices on our store pages and get more in-game content for less.

Compare key game prices and save on GOCLECD


Download Allkeyshop Browser Extension for Free – Save Money

To not miss any news on Allkeyshop, subscribe to Google News.

Read this post at:

by Daniel Burroughs Daniel

More related articles

  • Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Unleashed: All Latest Updates

    Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Unleashed: All Latest Updates

    | News
    Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals launched a few days ago and added new map locations, new weapons, flying abilities, and of course, Battle Passes.


  • Epic Games Hack? What you need to know as a Fortnite player

    Epic Games Hack? What you need to know as a Fortnite player

    11 days ago | News
    A group called Mogilevech claims to have hacked Epic Games and is offering up to 200GB of stolen data to anyone willing to pay.


  • Lady Gaga Spotted Playing Fortnite: Is She A Fan?

    Lady Gaga Spotted Playing Fortnite: Is She A Fan?

    16 days ago | News
    After Fortnite’s latest update as part of Fortnite Festival Season 2, it seems diva Lady Gaga also had something to say about Epic Games’ battle royale, which boasts millions of players around the world and an impressive 230 million active users (… )


  • SEGA's New Crazy Taxi Reboot: A 100-Player Service Game?

    SEGA’s New Crazy Taxi Reboot: A 100-Player Service Game?

    18 days ago | News
    Crazy Taxi is a series that hasn’t been heard of in years, and yet, during the Game Awards 2023, amid a parade of many SEGA-branded titles, we got a glimpse of a new game. And above all, according to some recent rumours, we can expect some surprises from this new crazy taxi. (…)


  • Disney and Epic Games Pair: What Does This Mean for Gamers?

    Disney and Epic Games Pair: What Does This Mean for Gamers?

    1 month ago | News
    Disney and Epic Games surprised the world with a new partnership where Disney is investing $1.5 billion in Epic, which they say will create a new universe of games and entertainment.

(TagsToTranslate)Fortnite Weapons

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 59 3 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Here’s the ultimate free content for grabs, fun

4 weeks ago

The Last of US Part II

January 30, 2024

A new collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars for Chapter 5 Season 2

3 days ago

Coming later to the game than we had hoped, Rockstar will take its time

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button