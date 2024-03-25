What happens to your body when you stop sugar? – Evening edition West-France

In coffee, on fruit salad, in cake, but also in cold meats, ketchup or chips: sugar is everywhere. Vsette white powder, bAlthough langar is in the daily diet, it must be in the dishes. But what happens to your body if you stop consuming it? We take stock with Arnaud Kokol, doctor-nutritionist.

Some studies compare it to cocaine. Fast, processed, refined or slow, sugar is an everyday ingredient that is hard to get rid of. And yet, its excessive consumption can cause a lot of harm to the body, and its cessation, on the contrary, can bring benefits. We take stock with nutritionist Dr. Arnaud Kokol.

Also Read: Here’s why it’s so hard to give up sugar

Physical improvements

We may have told you a lot when you were little, but too much sugar is very bad for your teeth! Studies have significantly established a direct relationship between sugar consumption and the appearance of tooth decay. For expert, interview by evening edition, This is explained by the excessive consumption of “Processed Sugar”. A carrier of bacteria, this substance can cause problems for a person’s health, preventing it or at least reducing its dosage makes it possible to maintain good oral hygiene.

Also Read: Is sugar a risk factor for cancer? Here’s what we know

Still on an aesthetic level, cutting out sugar can help improve the condition of your skin. An American study conducted in 2009 significantly highlighted the link between a very sugary diet and the appearance of acne. This is explained by the fact that a “High consumption of processed sugar helps the blood system produce large amounts of insulin”Which includes hormonal imbalance and hence, rashes.

Good digestive system

On the digestive side, according to experts, it is difficult to maintain your gut flora by consuming products containing processed sugar on a regular basis. “A poor daily diet damages our digestive flora”That explains.

Also Read: How Sugar Abuse Changes Our Brains

“The microbes in our digestive tract really don’t like a lot of sugar,” The doctor explains, “This develops certain bacterial strains to the detriment of others. And gradually, this depletes and exhausts the gut microbiota…” So cutting back on sugar can help rebalance this flora, and thus, ultimately, improve digestion.

good mood

In addition, “Studies Prove Links Between Microbiota and Psychological Behavior”, Says the expert. Disturbances in the digestive system can therefore influence mood, as the gut contains the body’s largest store of serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitter.

For Arnaud Kokol, everything is not to be thrown away. The problem isn’t cutting out sugar completely, because we “Can’t live without sugar”. you have to eat it “But not the only one”. What should be avoided is “Refined sugars, dextrose, sucrose, fructose… in short, all that are added after food manipulation”.

And be careful, too extreme a withdrawal can affect mood and disrupt dopamine levels and the brain’s reward system. “You have to go at your own pace, sugar consumption is individual, and advice should be sought on a case-by-case basis,” Reassures the doctor.