A little girl is inactive after 7 postponements of intervention

His operation has been postponed seven times and now, Edinburgh Sick Kids HospitalIn Scotland, judge Eva Tennant, a little girl with Rett syndrome, can no longer have an operation for her scoliosis.

Inactive scoliosis due to postponement of surgery

A 10-year-old girl suffers from Rett syndrome, a rare disease that hinders the development of the central nervous system. According to National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), “Sick little girls have severe intellectual disabilities and present with multiple complications, including respiratory and cardiovascular problems” Over the years, the child’s condition deteriorates and he suffers from multiple disabilities, including epilepsy, spasticity or even scoliosis.

Little Eva Tennant has severe scoliosis. In May 2022 it was 60.89 degrees, in 2023 it was 107.9 degrees and now it is 110 degrees. “They waited so long, and now they say it’s too late, suggests Jill Lockhart, the child’s mother, at BBC. I feel that my daughter’s chances of survival have been sacrificed.”

The first three times the girl’s surgery was postponed, it was due to a shortage of staff at the hospital. “She was supposed to be operated on in September, October and November and these operations were canceled only due to lack of beds and nurses.”, explains Jill Lockhart.

The other four times, it was because of the little girl’s health condition, specifically her breathing problems. For the mother, the first three postponements are responsible for the deterioration of her daughter’s health because, due to scoliosis, her limbs are under considerable pressure.