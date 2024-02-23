Here are the 3 most effective sports to lose weight after 40

Having a hard time shedding extra pounds in midlife? Rafael Gruman, nutritionist, tells three sports in favor of effective weight loss after 40.

If losing weight after 40 can be a real obstacle course for some, others will know how to focus on the right sports. Raphael GrumanA famous nutritionist has revealed three physical activities that will burn your fat and improve your figure: “Cardio activities, boxing and aquabiking raise the heart rate and are very interesting for weight loss,” he declared. Focus on these effective exercises, which combines both business and pleasure.

Cardio activities

There’s nothing like cardio for weight loss after 40. Although sometimes it can be difficult to find the motivation to start a solo run, there are many options available to you. Cycling, swimming or even brisk walking are great options to increase your metabolism and burn calories. They also improve heart and lung health, increase endurance and reduce stress. For visible results, it is advisable to practice at least 2h30 of moderate cardio activity or 1h15 of vigorous activity per week.

© cottonbro studio / Pexels

Boxing

Boxing is more than a combat sport, it is a great way to refine yourself. It combines cardiovascular training and muscular strength, allowing you to burn Maximum calories in a very short time. Boxing works every muscle in the body, improving coordination and balance. It is also an ideal outlet against stress. Boxing sessions can include punching bag work, partner exercises and circuit training for a complete workout. Try it solo or with friends, and you’ll see!

© cottonbro studio / Pexels

Aquabike

AquaBike combines the benefits of cycling with the benefits of hydrotherapy. Paddling in water reduces the impact on the joints, which is not negligible after the age of 40 when the risk of injury increases. Water creates natural resistance, making exercise more effective at toning the muscles without overloading them.

© wavebreakmediamicro / 123rf

Aquabiking also stimulates blood circulation and helps fight cellulite. Sessions run normally Between 45 and 60 minutes, A combination of cardio and muscle strengthening in a fun and inspiring environment. what more

Note that choosing an activity you enjoy is important to stay motivated and consistent in your practice.