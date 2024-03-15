What are the effects of vitamin D and calcium intake in postmenopausal women?

When menopause occurs, between the ages of 45 and 55, women face multiple changes in their bodies. Lean mass decreases and fat mass increases. Additionally, the cessation of production of the hormone estrogen causes rapid bone loss. Therefore, you should adapt your diet by favoring the consumption of white meat, fish and fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. Adequate intake of calcium is also necessary to compensate for bone loss.. In this sense, it is recommended to consume 3 dairy products per day. Practicing physical activity is also recommended to limit the loss of muscle mass.

Although there are dietary remedies that menopausal women can adopt, it is possible that some of them are deficient in vitamin D and calcium. And the problem is that This increases the risk of fracture. A supplement may then be proposed by the higher authority of health as detailed in an opinion: “ Calcium supplementation may be necessary in patients who are deficient or at high risk of deficiency (inadequate dietary calcium intake, zero or almost zero sunlight, pathology or hypocalcemic treatment). »

Calcium and vitamin D: Supplementation may reduce cancer mortality in postmenopausal women Researchers from the University of Arizona in Tucson, whose work was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on March 12, 2024, revealed that taking vitamin D and calcium isn’t the only benefit for bone health. Indeed, the team found it Concomitant intake of vitamin D may reduce the risk of death from cancer and calcium in postmenopausal women. To achieve these results, researchers examined the long-term health outcomes of postmenopausal women without a history of breast or colorectal cancer (36,282). Participants were randomly assigned to receive 400 IU vitamin D (CaD) or 1,000 mg calcium carbonate with placebo daily. After 22.3 years of follow-up, women who received CaD supplementation had a reduction in cancer mortality compared to those who received placebo. Calcium and Vitamin D: Supplementation Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in Postmenopausal Women although, These same women were at greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. ” The effects of vitamin D supplementation for cancer prevention depend on achieving serum vitamin D concentrations above 50 nmol/L. The authors said. “Given the study design, we were unable to disentangle additional benefits or harms of CaD supplementation in combination versus vitamin D alone, a topic worthy of future study.. » It should also be noted that excess vitamin D is harmful to health in other aspects as well. Excessive supplements can cause hypercalcemia (excess calcium in the blood) leads to calcification of certain tissues, and cardiological and renal consequences. The word is “caution” if you think you need a vitamin D supplement. Here it is necessary to consult your doctor.

