prevention. Alcoholism: Five Common Signs That Should Warn You

Are there any signs of alcoholism? In her autobiography “Tout te dire,” singer and actress Camille Lelouch talks about the slow process that led her to alcohol dependence. She also speaks of “alcoholism without symptoms”.

Indeed, while many signs are recognizable (such as frequent drunkenness, etc.), others may be more difficult to identify.

From desire to necessity…

In fact, there are many causes of alcohol addiction. It can be genetic, associated with trauma or even behavioral: we drink at a party, have an aperitif with colleagues after work, etc.

And this is where all the tricks of alcohol come into play. At first, the euphoric and relaxing effects of alcohol are pleasant. A person who drinks finds it without even knowing it.

Then alcohol takes over. It helps de-stress after a working day, forgets about stress… and thus becomes “the” solution.

Since then, one gets used to it and develops tolerance. In other words, the ingested dose must be higher to continue to experience the same effects. Then comes the moment when we drink out of necessity, to avoid withdrawal…