An intermittent ’16:8′ diet is linked to an increased risk of heart disease
“16:8” intermittent fasting, which uses up all of your daily calories in an eight-hour period, is famous for its benefits. However, the results obtained in the long run may not be satisfactory.
Limiting your calorie intake throughout the day will help you live longer, according to several studies. Many people have adopted the “16:8″ time-restricted diet, where they eat all their food in an 8-hour period and fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day. However, this type of intermittent fasting is not beneficial for health. ” Restricting food intake to less than 8 hours per day was not associated with longer life, compared to a standard diet of 12 to 16 hours per day. durationduration of life », according to a press release.
Increased risk of cardiovascular death
Preliminary research on the association between dietary restriction and all-cause mortality was presented at the sessions in Chicago a few days ago.American Heart Association. Overall, the study suggests that time-restricted eating may have short-term benefits… but long-term negative effects. Results covering more than 20,000 adults (average 48.5 years, half women) associated this type of intermittent fasting with a 91% higher risk of dying from heart disease. Among people who already had cardiovascular disease, fasting increased the risk of dying from heart disease by 66%.
Research limitations
Several limitations highlighted by the scientific community undermine the research conclusions. This is an association, over time a restricted diet does not cause cardiovascular mortality. Additionally, the research relied on self-reported data from participants, who did not otherwise report diet type—diet quality. risk factorrisk factor of deaths – or their weight or their rate CholesterolCholesterol.
