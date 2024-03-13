This inexpensive vegetable that melts belly fat when eaten raw

Vegetables go hand in hand A balanced diet. To stay in shape or lose weight, you must include vegetables in your diet. Vegetables are a source of essential vitamins and minerals for the body. To keep your stomach flat, according to dietitians Trista Best and Courtney DeAngelo, cited by the magazine Grazia On March 12, 2024, we must prioritize this A vegetable with many qualities.

It is said to be done when a situation is hopeless. It is of course the carrot. Fortunately, even if losing weight seems complicated or frustrating, remember that you now have a powerful ally. Lose your belly fat.

Lose Belly Fat With These Vegetables: Benefits of Carrots on Your Figure

According to dietitians Trista Best and Courtney D’Angelo, carrots are the most effective vegetable. Keep a flat stomach. Two experts explain that carrots are rich in lutein. Lutein is a plant compound with antioxidant properties. It helps in reducing abdominal fat tissue.

“This vegetable is unique in its ability Reduce belly fat Because it increases the body’s metabolism, the body burns more calories just by eating carrots.“, explain two experts.

This vegetable to sculpt your stomach: Other benefits of carrots

for Get results on your line, carrots need to be eaten raw. You have to bite them. In addition to the direct effect of this vegetable on the fatty tissue of the stomach, it also acts on the metabolism.

By boosting metabolism, raw carrots promote weight loss. These vegetables are also rich in fiber, which promotes feelings of satiety and Improve intestinal transit. These fibers also help regulate blood sugar and slow down the absorption of sugar.