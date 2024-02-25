These signs on your skin can indicate heart disease

The largest organ of the human body, the skin plays many roles in the functioning of the body. It protects against external aggression such as ultraviolet rays, pollution, microbes or shock. The largest organ in the human body also helps regulate body temperature and synthesize hormones. Paying attention to the condition of your skin allows you to monitor your health. Indeed, abnormal skin changes can be a sign of underlying pathology, as dermatologist Dr. As explained by Sam Awan: “ Your skin is the easiest organ to examine without the need for imaging or invasive testing, and with a trained eye, you can often spot subtle signs that indicate underlying health problems.. »

Whatever your age, Changes in your skin may indicate health problems. For example, yellow skin can be a sign of a liver disease called jaundice. According to dermatologist Sam Awan, certain signs on the skin can also be indicative of heart pathology.

Discolored or hyperpigmented skin can be a sign of conditions that promote stroke You need to be attentive to the various changes that appear on your skin. Indeed, as the dermatologist pointed out, for example hyperpigmentation in certain areas can be a sign of a disease called acanthosis nigricans. The disease causes slight pigmentation on the neck or armpits. It can be a sign of insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is often an indicator of type 2 diabetes, a condition that doubles your risk of heart disease and stroke. In this sense, ” I recommend that patients undergo regular diabetes screening tests with their primary care physician and focus on nutrition, exercise, and sleep to reduce the risk of worsening insulin resistance », the doctor clarified. Swollen legs can be a sign of heart disease You should be careful if you notice swelling in your legs. indeed, Edema can be a sign of heart disease. The expert highlighted the fact that edema is a common skin symptom of heart failure. ” Swelling in the lower legs and feet can also be a sign of heart, lung or kidney problems. Dr. Awan said. ” The most common cause of leg swelling is worn veins in the lower leg. Over time, the veins have difficulty returning blood to the heart against the flow of gravity, causing fluid to build up in the legs. » Ingrown nails can indicate a lack of oxygen Overgrown nails can be a sign of heart or lung disease as it signals a lack of oxygen. This health problem can be seen during a manicure appointment Or a pedicure, or when you cut your nails at home. If you notice this on your nails, you should consult a doctor as soon as possible. Lesions around the eyelids may indicate high cholesterol levels The specialist also explained that the appearance of yellow or orange lesions around the eyelids can be alarming. Indeed, this could be a sign of high cholesterol or diabetes. High cholesterol and diabetes can increase your risk of heart disease. ” Although some types of skin cholesterol deposits are seen in perfectly healthy patients, others may be a sign of high cholesterol or blood lipid levels. “, Dr. Awan explained. Purple lines on your nails can indicate heart problems Certain signs on your nails may be indicative of a heart condition. ” Changes in the appearance of your nails, including swelling of your fingers and red or blue lines under your nails, may be a sign of heart disease, heart infection, or lung problems. “, Dr. Stacey Rosen, a cardiologist, explains.

