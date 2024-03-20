What are the benefits of avocado?

Avocado, a true culinary icon, has conquered our plates with its creamy texture and delicious taste. But behind its ultra-popular status, is there really any nutritional value and health benefits as some brands like to advocate?

Advocate, Health Partner

Avocados are rich in essential antioxidants like glutathione, which protect our cells against free radicals and promote detoxification. It also strengthens our immune system. Carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin keep our eyes healthy, while vitamins C and E provide additional protection against oxidative stress. Additionally, avocado promotes the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients and vitamins A, D, E and K, thus acting as a nutritional amplifier.

Good fats thanks to avocados

Long shunned because of its lipid content, it is now gaining ground because of its nutritional properties. With 77% of its calories coming from fat, avocados are a bomb of healthy fatty acids, which are beneficial to your health. Composed primarily of monounsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid, it works as a companion of choice to reduce inflammation and maintain radiant skin.

And that’s not all. The omega-3 and omega-6 present in small amounts in avocados are superheroes for our brain and cardiovascular system. Additionally, avocados contain phytosterols, beneficial compounds that help lower our LDL levels, also known as “bad cholesterol.” Note that avocado fat is extremely heat resistant, making avocado oil a safe and healthy choice for worry-free cooking.

Rich in fiber

Rich in fiber, this fruit helps in better digestion. With about 6 to 7 grams per serving, it offers many benefits, from regulating gut transit to stabilizing blood sugar levels, including disease prevention. Its soluble fibers, like pectin, form a gel in our digestive system, while insoluble fibers like cellulose add bulk to the stool for regular transit.

Beauty partner?

Avocado, more than a simple cooking ingredient, is a true beauty companion. Whether it’s a makeup remover, an eye contour treatment or a mask, the possibilities are endless. By increasing the production of collagen, it acts as a real vector of youth for the face. Additionally, its richness in fatty acids makes it a perfect moisturizer to regain radiant skin.

Watch out for calories

Avocados are high in fat and therefore high in calories. On average, it contains about 155 calories per 100 grams, which is about three times more than other fruits. This energy value may vary depending on the degree of maturity of the fruit. A very ripe, creamy avocado can contain 200 calories per 100 grams, while a less ripe, firm avocado will provide just over 100.

However, despite its high calorie content, avocados have been found to be natural appetite suppressants, according to a study published in The Nutrition Journal In 2014. According to researchers, eating half an avocado for lunch can curb afternoon cravings. In fact, this fruit is able to reduce the feeling of hunger by 40% within three hours after eating.

A fruit whose cultivation affects the planet

Avocados have become a favorite on our plates in recent years, both on toast and in guacamole. But behind its growing popularity lies a dark reality for the environment. In countries like Mexico, the world’s largest producer, the avocado rush is causing alarming deforestation and the proliferation of illegal plantations. Meanwhile, in Chile, intensive avocado production is disrupting water supplies, harming local communities.

Nicknamed “green gold”, the avocado is no longer a consensus among associations. Despite its undeniable culinary appeal, it is time to recognize the environmental and social consequences of its growing demand.

If your budget allows it, go organic. Consuming organic avocados offers many benefits over their conventional counterparts grown with pesticides, artificial fertilizers and intensive farming methods. Organic farming favors environmentally friendly practices. This approach particularly contributes to the preservation of biodiversity, soil conservation and conservation of water resources.

Some recipes for putting avocado on the menu (in moderation)

Risks in case of regular use?

For people with a latex allergy, consuming avocados can cause a reaction due to the presence of latex. This often manifests itself as an itchy and tingling sensation in the mouth or a burning sensation in the throat.

Caution is necessary for people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Its high sorbitol content can lead to excessive intestinal fermentation, which can worsen the bloating and intestinal discomfort associated with IBS. If you have a sensitive stomach, it’s best not to overdo it.

As with any food, it is important to consider individual intolerance before consuming avocado. That is why it is always advisable to turn to a health professional.