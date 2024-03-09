Therapeutic fasting, a fashionable practice despite health risks and communal disorders

Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61 Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61 Poorly monitored, fasting can have serious health consequences.

Food – that’s it “Subject of Vigilance” For Miviludes, but fasting is increasing. In March 2022, an Ipsos survey found that about 27% of French people fasted regularly. However, there is no consensus on the actual benefits of such practices. And for the mission of fighting cults, these methods can also give rise to sectarian excesses.

This Saturday March 9, the International Fasting Congress is taking place in Aix-en-Provence – as presented on its website as a day. “Brings doctors and researchers together to review knowledge about the effects of fasting on human health. To ensure the safety of this practice, doctors and biologists will share valid information in the scientific literature. »

An event that “calls” The National Council of the Order of Physicians, which will be very attentive to this, according to its vice-president Jean-Marcel Morgues, whom we reached by telephone. “Fasting medicine is not a recognized entity. We strongly question why doctors meet at the Round Table and the content of the speeches they deliver there.”It gives confidence.

The real benefits?

Fasting practices—defined as partial or complete deprivation of all food for a given time—are varied. Intermittent fasting is one of the most common methods, and involves skipping breakfast (or delaying it), or going without dinner (or bringing it forward). But it is not that which is the subject of special vigilance.

the young All that concentrates is One said “Treatment”. He contains ” Abstaining from any food (solid or liquid) with the exception of water for a more or less prolonged period in order to improve one’s health, either to reduce or prevent the symptoms of an illness., according to the National Council of the Order of Physicians. Generally, it is studied during courses of about one week in the centers.

For its defenders, this fast has health benefits. was contacted by HuffPostDoctor and president of the Medical Academy of Fasting, Jacques Rouillier, who is attending the International Congress in Aix-en-Provence, believes that the benefits of these practices “Improves physiological and metabolic levels, such as certain inflammatory digestive and rheumatic diseases”. But he assures: ” Instead we will use fasting as a complementary therapy. »

However, according to Jean-Marcel Morgues, “No rigorous study on the subject has been recognized by various authorities.”

Risk to health

For the National Council of the Order of Physicians, fasting poses serious risks, including death. “Beyond the Medical Framework”. The organization cites, among other things, severe headaches, dizziness, anemia due to iron deficiency, inflammation, fibrosis in the liver or even deterioration of bone stock and heart rhythm disorders.

Jacques Rouillier recognizes that dry fasting, without water or food, “Represents serious risks after 48 hours”. But if fasting only diet and “By a healthy person, under professional supervision, with a group where we are all attentive to each other”And with a method that he believes “Valid”, Then it is not included “No risk”. Risks arise when a person already suffers from a health problem or if he “Get involved with people who are not very honest”.

Thus, he cites certain medical contraindications: malnutrition, mineral or vitamin deficiency, severe coronary or heart failure, etc. “Eating disorders are also a contraindication, as are psychosis, dementia or marked psychological imbalance.adds the doctor. This can be dangerous because these people can easily go beyond reason. » And according to him, for a healthy person, there is also a theoretical limit of three to four weeks of fasting without endangering their life, although it varies from person to person.

For Jean-Marcel Morgues, however, risks can occur even if a person is not suffering from a particular illness. It warns: “These practices can lead to anxiety, hydroelectric disturbances, such as dehydration, and the decomposition of underlying diseases, for example, cardiovascular, which can occur very quickly during fasting. »

Communal influence and excesses

Fasting can be especially dangerous when overseen by malicious people. was contacted by HuffPostMiviludes notes that “At the root of communal excesses many groups or individuals resort to (fasting)”.

This “Charlatans” Arrange “Particularly expensive internships, usually lasting a week (…) in rural areas”, describes the organism. They present it as their method “Miracle” and can “Claim that conventional medicine is ineffective or even harmful”also to place their subject under a “Mental Control”.

These courses present several risks, as listed by Miviludes: in addition to their exorbitant costs, the vulnerability and isolation of participants can lead them to break ties with their families, and make them more easily manipulated and exploited. Discourses encouraging people to abandon conventional medicine in favor of alternative medicine can have dramatic consequences on people’s health.

The risk, also underlined by the National Order of Physicians, may be patients presenting serious pathologies “deleted” treatment “The efficacy of which has been demonstrated”which may lead to them “Loss of opportunity or significant risk”.

Identify risky internships

In France, this internship has already been fatal. Eric Gandon, a guru of fasting and water therapy, posing as a naturopath, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter since January 2023, following the death of a 44-year-old woman who attended one of his treatments, in August 2021, near Tours. He is also accused of abuse of weakness, endangering the lives of others and illegal exercise of the professions of doctor and pharmacist.

To identify courses that may lead to sectarian disorders, miviludes makes a list of recommendations. She advises first to be wary of requests for miracle cures or privacy. She then recommends consulting the official sites of competent professional orders and organizations before starting an internship.

The organization also advises checking the practitioner’s qualifications or the legitimacy of the reception structure with public institutions or professionals. She mentions regional health agencies, regional directorates of the economy, employment, labor and unity (DRITs), the ministry of unity and health, professional orders and unions.

