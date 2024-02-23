We may have found the first explanation for gluten intolerance

Its little name may mean nothing to you, but you’ll be drinking it several times a week. The food additive E551, which is ubiquitous in our food, promotes the development of celiac disease, intolerance to gluten. This shows a study conducted by researchers from INRAE* in collaboration with the Canadian McMaster University, the results of which were published in the journal this Wednesday. Environmental Health Perspectives.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease associated with gluten (a protein found in many grains such as wheat, rye and barley). It is characterized by intestinal inflammation, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A pathology whose frequency continues to rise in Western countries we don’t really know why. This study may provide a first clue.

What is E551?

Silica dioxide, by its alias E551, is an anti-caking agent that has been around since the 1950s. It helps maintain the fluidity of the food powder by avoiding lumps. More than 2,600 foods contain this additive, such as soups, condiments, sugar, salt, grain-based infant formula, instant coffee and powdered chocolate products, or even instant noodles. According to Eric Houdeau, director of research at INRA’s food toxicology unit, “a figure that is definitely underestimated.” Size issue: Also used in the production of certain foods, such as pastries, E551 is not included in the ingredient list of the finished product.

What effect does it have on our health?

During their study, researchers fed mice daily for three months with kibble containing the additive E551 at dose levels corresponding to human exposure levels. Results: Daily exposure to E551 promotes the development of intestinal inflammation, evidence of intolerance.

How to explain it? “Silica dioxide affects the immune cells of the gut,” explains Eric Houdeau. Exposure to this additive reduces the number of immune cells in the gut that produce anti-inflammatory molecules needed to maintain food tolerance. »

To summarize: the function of the intestinal immune system is to tolerate food proteins (what we eat). In this way it prevents the occurrence of inflammatory reactions or the production of antibodies that do not allow us to tolerate what we drink. “Exposure to E551 inhibits this mechanism and thus sensitizes animals to an exaggerated immune response to dietary proteins,” continues the research director. “But it is not because we have demonstrated the potential for toxicity associated with E551 in mice that it would be a necessary risk to humans”, however, the researcher qualifies.

Who cares?

In France, between 600,000 and 700,000 people suffer from celiac disease. In the world’s population, 40% of people have a genetic sensitivity to gluten but only 1% report the disease. “We suspect that in addition to genetic susceptibility, there are environmental factors that may participate in triggering the pathology,” the research director underlines.

What to do?

So far considered safe, E551 is not subject to any toxicity reference value. Basically, you can put it anywhere and in any quantity you want. But, as the researcher points out, the more processed products we consume, the more we are exposed to food additives. “And as luck would have it, it is also in the most industrialized countries and therefore those that consume the most processed foods that we see the most pathologies of this type” he continues. So not related for any reason, but still something to be careful about.