She started vaping as a teenager, five years later a woman finds her lung punctured and fears for her life.

A young American woman in her early 20s experienced serious health problems with her lungs after vaping for several years. Its future is now in jeopardy.

A consumption that would probably be fatal to him. Her name is Carly Ozkert, she is American and only 20 years old. This girl from the state of Wisconsin said the sun Started vaping with his friends at the age of 15. But after a few years, this electronic cigarette addict faced serious health problems.

“I can never live to be 40 or 50”

Due to her addiction and high nicotine consumption, i.e. one carton per day (which is roughly equivalent to one pack of cigarettes per day), Carly explains that her right lung has deteriorated. “Suddenly, I felt a muscle pull in my back. About an hour later, I started panting.”she said.

After going to the hospital, his limb was destroyed by 50%. This usually happens when the lung is punctured and can no longer inflate properly. If it is necessary to stop vaping, the girl has not succeeded and has started again several times.

About 12 months later, due to a common cold, his lungs collapsed again, media reports Blick. “They said my collapsed lung was spontaneous, but the steam certainly didn’t help”, she testifies. Carly had to have surgery. A scan shows his lungs are full of scarring, believed to be caused by e-cigarette use.

If she stops vaping completely now, her future seems compromised. “I can never live to be 40 or 50, and all this because of a habit I have chosen for five years under the pressure of my friends. I have friends who are one or two years younger than me. I want to say to them: never. Get started. It’s not cool, it’s just stupid.”she whispers.