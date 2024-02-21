Does this video prove the dangers of waves on the human body?

Relayed on social networks, a video shows an electronic device that creates eddies on the surface of water when activated. A sequence that will prove the dangers of waves, since the human body is mostly made of water. Biased logic, as Insurm researcher TF1info explains.

All types of waves are ubiquitous in our daily life. And some of them give rise to tensions, disputes and outright worries. Discussions of relay antennas, deployment of 4G and 5G networks or Linky meters can attest to this. The latest picture to date, a video showing a small electronic device next to a bowl of water sequentially turning on and then off. In operation, it creates clear eddies on the surface of the water, materializing the propagation of waves. An Internet user who relays this short sequence sounds the alarm: “About 70% of the adult human body is made up of water. Imagine how the waves hurt our bodies”It warns.

In this short sequence, we observe an electronic device sequentially turning on and then off, causing significant eddies on the surface of the water. – Screen capture

Not all waves are comparable

Shared on X, the video originally came from TikTok, where it was posted online in relative privacy. On the author’s account, we find a series of materials warning against waves, whether emitted by Linky meters or 5G networks. But what to think about this performance? To find out, TF1info contacted Yves Le Dren, professor and researcher of biology and member of the Institute for Research in Health, Environment and Work (IRSET), a unit specifically supported by Inserm.

A keen connoisseur of waves and their effect on living organisms, he notes in the introduction that the lack of contextual elements surrounding this video complicates analysis. “You remember This sequence Already old, which shows cell phones arranged in a circle?they ask. “In the middle, corn kernels were arranged and turned into popcorn when the phone rang. Well, it was a hoax: an open microwave was placed under the table… it was responsible for cooking the corn!”

Here, nothing directly considers manipulation, but “Such a result can easily be visualized by ultrasound, or with the switching of a vibrating device next to the basin, or even by mechanically tapping under the table”, Slips the expert. In any case, the fact that eddies are observed on the surface of the water cannot be analyzed as evidence of wave danger. First of all, because there exist major differences between types of waves, of which the general public is not always aware “The tendency to put them all in the same bag, which leads to confusion.” Radio waves, at very low frequencies, “Not to be confused with so-called ionizing radiation, such as X or gamma rays”. The latter are characterized among other things by their very high frequencies.

The effects of waves on humans are also not comparable: “Ionizing radiation can cause breaks in our DNA”, points out Yves Le Dréan. High exposures thus place individuals at significant risk. “For non-ionizing radiation, such as light, radio frequencies or very low frequency waves generated by electricity distribution systems, effects on living things take other mechanisms”The biologist continues. “For radio frequencies used in telecommunications, the only effect proven and accepted by the entire scientific community corresponds to the thermal effect, i.e. heating the exposed material if it contains water.”

It’s all about the dose

For an IRSET expert, mentioning the inherent danger of waves is not relevant without recalling the contextual elements. It takes into account the fact that in addition to the nature of the waves in question, “The other key element we should be interested in is their power level.”. An analogy with wave height is possible: “Small waves on the beach are not dangerous, which is not necessarily the case with large waves.” A sound wave can cause absolutely significant damage; To ensure this, you only need to be exposed to a source of intense noise, which can cause tinnitus. Microwaves, which are used to heat dishes in our kitchens, can also be dangerous. “Anyone who puts a small animal in the microwave will kill it.”Yves Le Dren explains.

“All regulations are based on prevention of harmful effects”Continues the expert, who often uses the example of salt when asked about the dangers of waves. “Is salt dangerous? It is impossible to answer yes or no”He notes. “If I’m deficient, I’m going to have a problem, because it’s a source of minerals our bodies need. But too much salt is also synonymous with potential cardiovascular problems…not to mention if some evil person injects you is. A very concentrated saline solution, you will die.” Since then, “The first question to ask is what is the nature of this agent. And then, determine what dose we are exposed to.” In essence, “Regardless of the type of glove, depending on the level of exposure, you can face serious consequences.”

The authorities are considering these risks in multiple areas. So doctors are careful not to prescribe too many ultrasounds or scanners to their patients in a given time interval, so as to limit their exposure. Likewise, we recall that last September, smartphones manufactured by Apple were temporarily withdrawn from sale due to wave emissions above legal limits.

