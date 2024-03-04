was questioned by the prosecutor

The impartiality of the investigation conducted at the request of Red Bull GmbH would not have been fair, according to a source close to the victim of the rape, which may have been at the root of the leak.

According to some British media, one of Christian Horner’s personal assistants is the beautiful Fiona Hewitson (photo above), who is responsible for managing the team’s communications as well as the main team’s agenda.

He is a well-known and respected public relations professional, specializing in motorsports since his first steps with the KV Racing Technology team in IndyCar a dozen years ago.

The Red Bull Racing representative office where she works is said to be based in London, not the Milton Keynes factory, and she rubs shoulders with Horner even if she is in daily contact during business trips.

The revelation of the boss’s intimate and sometimes serious messages on WhatsApp to his colleague is a large part of an investigative file sent anonymously to numerous F1 players last Thursday, which was cleared by the English manager a day after a very light verdict. employer

We don’t know where the leak came from, but a relative of the girl gave a statement to the daily’s website MailOnline. Rajinda Sandesh.

“My reaction is that it’s all disgusting, she lamented. Horner was exonerated, but most people believe the truth was hidden, evidence of a lack of transparency in the investigation. This is not going to calm down because of the revelation of the messages. »

“Working with someone like him, you’re privy to a lot of information that can’t be disclosed, she added. She never told me about it. We talk every day and he is angry. She believes that the investigation was conducted in one direction. »

“Was this investigation really independent? she asks. I doubt it and my friend regrets that she might be forced to leave a job she loves. The papers say that Horner was grilled by investigators for twelve hours, but they don’t ask the question of how long she was listened to. There was clearly a double standard. »

Latest news according to highly respected magazine BusinessF1 (See the couple on the cover of the issue below), the complainant is going to take legal action against Red Bull for releasing documents on her private life.

