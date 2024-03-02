Absences confirmed for Gigot and Veretout

OM hope to find Murillo until the end of the season

If the Panamanian federation’s press release may have sparked fears of an untimely end to the season for Amir Murillo, the story is not the same for OM.

At the Marseille club, it has been explained that the full-back’s unavailability period should be around two months, and Murillo should be able to apply for a place in the group for the last three or four days in Ligue 1.

A.T.