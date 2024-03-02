Absences confirmed for Gigot and Veretout
OM hope to find Murillo until the end of the season
If the Panamanian federation’s press release may have sparked fears of an untimely end to the season for Amir Murillo, the story is not the same for OM.
At the Marseille club, it has been explained that the full-back’s unavailability period should be around two months, and Murillo should be able to apply for a place in the group for the last three or four days in Ligue 1.
Without the OM group, Gigot and Veretout
Jean-Louis Gasset announced his absence at a press conference on Friday. Gigot suffered from an acromioclavicular sprain, from the Veretout psoas.
…and maybe Murillo until the end of the season
Another hard blow in defense for OM. The versatile Amir Murillo underwent adductor surgery on 20 February, coming off with an injury against Rennes in the Coupe de France on 21 January. And, on Friday evening, it was the Panamanian federation that broke the news.
According to FEPAFUT, Murillo will in fact be unavailable for between two and three months. And given that the competition is only two and a half months away, his season could be over.
Deprived of Marseille gigot…
This Friday, Jean-Louis Gasset announced Samuel Gigot’s package for the trip to Clermont. The OM captain has a shoulder injury and might miss several matches.
OM wants to continue, Claremont wants to rise again
Hello everyone! With two wins since Jean-Louis Gasset’s arrival at the helm, OM travel to Ligue 1 bottom side Clermont this Saturday evening as part of Matchday 24. Kick-off at 9pm with live commentary from RMC Sport.