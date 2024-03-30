Club: PSG wants its future stadium to be “the most beautiful in the world”.

PSG has been dreaming big since the arrival of Qatar in 2011 and facing such difficulties at Paris Town Hall to buy the Parc des Princes, the club is seriously working on a project to build a new stadium on the Ile-de-Fence. As always, with a lot of ambition.

The project for the future PSG stadium is an old sea serpent, but it has become a more concrete topic in recent months following the complete break between the Paris town hall and the club on the Parc des Princes. Believing himself betrayed by Ann Hidalgo, who had long privately promised to sell him the stadium, Nasser El-Khelafi announced his divorce from the elected official on 8 February, after a vote by the Paris Council confirming the fact. The Parc des Princes was to remain a city asset, putting an end to the club’s hopes of buying it to expand.

“Now it is very easy to say that the stadium is no longer for sale. We know what we want, we wasted years trying to buy a park. It’s over now, we want to get out of the park”The Paris president announced on February 8, before spreading the word to his teams that they must now work actively to find an alternative so that the club can get a new stadium with 70,000 seats on at least one plot of land in the medium term. 50 hectares where the club wants to develop a complete real estate portfolio to increase and diversify its income.

Montigny-le-Bretonneux, a credible candidate

PSG thus requested help from the Île-de-France region, which asked towns with more than 10,000 inhabitants that had these coveted 50 hectares available to come forward. As revealed by Le Parisien on Friday, PSG also formalized its ambition to build a new stadium in Ile-de-France by sending an official letter on March 11 to the president of the commission of inquiry for the Ile-de-France master plan. France area. D-France (SDRIF-E). A move that PSG was bound to have the possibility of one day building a future stadium within a 20 kilometer radius around the capital.

Three cities have already applied to host the future PSG stadium

According to France Bleu Paris, 12 municipalities have already submitted applications to the region to host the future PSG stadium, including Montigny-le-Bretonneux (Yvelines), which has interesting land of the region on a leisure base. According to Le Parisien, urban planning conditions are met and this option also has the advantage of proximity to the new PSG campus located in Poissy. The city is also west of Paris, an important criterion for the club, and about twenty minutes by car (without traffic jams) from the Porte d’Auteuil.

“I am very happy to be able to work on such a wonderful project”

The president of the association of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, of which Montigny-le-Bretonneux is one of the main towns, Jean-Michel Forgues is more than in favor of the idea of ​​hosting a future PSG stadium: “I will be very happy to work on such a beautiful projecthe told Le Parisien. We have a center of excellence, but the level of requirements is very high: PSG wants to make it the most beautiful stadium in the world.. However, the PSG stadium project in Montigny also faces real opposition. The four mayors of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines expressed economic and environmental fears in late January.

Other towns such as Gonesse (Val-d’Oise) and Aulnay-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) have also expressed interest, but according to Le Parisien, these files are not due. “There is no wave of enthusiasm” Beside the leaders of PSG, it is aware that certain elected officials want to get publicity behind the club.

Other tracks such as Ris-Orangis/Bondoufal (Essonne) and Joinville-le-Pont (Val-de-Marne) have already been ruled out according to the Ile-de-France daily, while Ruil leads to 2 000 (Hautes). -de-Seine ), where offices would have to be destroyed, would not be under consideration from the PSG side. Arnaud Pericard, the mayor of Paris Saint-Germain’s co-founding city of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, informed him that his town did not wish to host a future PSG stadium. The elected official still hopes that the club and Paris Town Hall will eventually mend their ways and find a solution so that PSG stays at the Parc des Princes.

“If the club moves from Paris, it can only be to the west of Paris”

And in case of departure, Arnaud Pericard votes for a new stadium in the west of the Île-de-France region: “If the club moves from Paris to build a new stadium, it can only happen in the west of the Paris region. In any case, I hope so”He spoke to Le Parisien before giving his take on the Montigny-le-Bretonneux track: “The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines site deserves continued expertise. The land is there and already the National Golf Course, the National Velodrome… there is the relevance of sports, it will make an interesting sports city. And it is close to the training center. The question of accessibility remains. We will need to strengthen the transport supply to be able to transport thousands of supporters. »